दशहरा मिलन समारोह:एक दूसरे को तिलक लगाकर दी दशहरा की शुभकामनाएं

ईशानगर5 घंटे पहले
ईशानगर कस्बा के हरसिद्धे पीठ पर दउआ कुआं परिसर में दशहरा मिलन समारोह हुआ। जिसमें दर्जनों लोगों ने शामिल होकर एक दूसरे को दशहरा की शुभकामनाएं दीं।

ग्राम पंचायत के पूर्व सरपंच ओमप्रकाश मिश्रा द्वारा आयोजित इस आयोजन में कस्बा के एक सैकड़ा से अधिक लोग शामिल हुए। पूर्व सरपंच मिश्रा ने सभी के माथे पर तिलक लगाकर दशहरा की शुभकामनाएं और कहा कि यह पर्व प्रेम सौहार्द का है।

हमें पुराने गिले सिकवे भुलाकर सबको गले लगाना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं आपका भाई हूं, मैं हर समय अपने ग्राम और ग्रामवासियों के साथ हूूं, उनके सहयोग के लिए हमेशा तैयार हूूं। इस मौके पर हरदेव सिंह, जलज मिश्रा, राकेश कुमार साहू, मोनू अग्रवाल, हरीश मिश्रा, बोठी राजा सहित एक सैकड़ा से अधिक लोग मौजूद रहे।

