गड़बड़ी:स्कूल के खाते से गणवेश की राशि निकालकर दूसरे व्यक्ति के खाते में डाली

छतरपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • गणवेश के लिए बच्चों के खाते में डाले जाने थे चार-चार सौ रुपए

जिले के बड़ागांव धसान क्षेत्र की ग्राम उमरी शासकीय प्राथमिक शाला के प्रधानाध्यापक पर स्कूल की राशि गबन करने का आरोप लगाया गया है। स्कूल में बच्चों के गणवेश के लिए आने वाली राशि को बच्चाें के खाते की बजाए अन्य व्यक्ति के खाते में डाली गई है। पिछले तीन वर्षों में तीन सौ से अधिक छात्र-छात्राओं के गणवेश की राशि अन्य खाते में डालने का खुलासा आरटीआई के तहत हुआ है। इतना ही नहीं स्कूल में पूर्व के चार्ज संबंधी जानकारी भी नहीं है।

आरटीआई की जानकारी लेने वाले कृष्णकुमार देवलिया ने बताया कि उमरी शासकीय प्राथमिक शाला में शासकीय राशि का जमकर दुरुपयोग किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि स्कूल में वर्ष 2012 से 2017 तक प्रभारी प्रधानाध्यापक के पद पर प्रमोद कुमार दूरवार रहे। वे एसएमडीसी (स्कूल मेनेजमेंट एण्ड डेवलपमेंट कमेटी) के खाते का संचालन करते रहे है। जिस पर उन्होंने स्कूल के खाते से गणवेश की राशि विभिन्न चेक के माध्यम से विभिन्न तिथियों में अनधिकृत व्यक्ति विमल कुमार जैन के बचत खाते में हस्तानांतरित कर संयुक्त रूप से हड़प ली। जबकि शासन की नियमावली में यह राशि स्कूल के बच्चों के खातों में चार-चार सौ रुपए के हिसाब से डाली जानी थी।

बच्चों के खाते में पहुंचाई राशि का नहीं दिया स्टेटमेंट
शिकायत कर्ता कृष्णकुमार देवलिया ने बताया कि अगर बच्चों के खाते में तीन वर्षों से गणवेश की राशि डाली जा रही है तो आरटीई की जानकारी के साथ क्यों नहीं दी जा रही है। स्कूल के खाते से गणवेश के नाम पर रुपए निकाले गए, लेकिन बच्चों के खातों में राशि नहीं पहुंचाई गई। बल्कि बच्चों के खाते में बैंक द्वारा ही राशि भेजी जानी थी, जो नहीं भेजी गई थी।

प्रधानाध्यापक ने पत्र में लिखा पूर्व का चार्ज नहीं
प्रधानाध्यपक सुरेश बाबू से शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा जवाब मांगने पर उन्होंने लिखा कि पूर्व प्रधानाध्यापक खलील खान को प्रमोद कुमार दुरवार के द्वारा शाला संबंधी कोई चार्ज नहीं दिया गया। खलील खान प्रधानाध्यापक के द्वारा मुझे प्राप्त हुआ है।

आरटीई से प्राप्त दस्तावेजों के आधार पर स्कूल के खाते से 120800 रुपए इस तरह निकाले गए

  • 4 अगस्त 2014 को 22 हजार रुपए
  • 20 सितंबर 2014 को 28 हजार रुपए
  • 29 मार्च 2015 को 15 हजार 600
  • 11 सितंबर 2015 को 28 हजार रुपए
  • 6 फरवरी 2016 को 27 हजार 200

कियाेस्क के माध्यम से बच्चाें के खाते में राशि पहुंची, शिकायत कर विवाद में राजीनामा का बना रहे दबाव

इस संबंध में पूर्व में पदस्थ प्रधानाध्यापक प्रमोद कुमार दूरवार का कहना है कि स्कूल के खाते से कियोस्क संचालक के खाते में बच्चों के गणवेश की राशि डाली गई थी। इसके बाद कियोस्क के माध्यम से बच्चों के खाते में राशि पहुंची है। अगर बच्चों को राशि नहीं मिलती तो विरोध भी दिखाई देता। जो व्यक्ति शिकायत कर रहा है। उससे एक साल पहले विवाद हुआ है। मामले में राजीनामा करने के लिए दबाव बना रहा है। वह स्कूल में अतिथि शिक्षक के पद पर पदस्थ था।

मामले की जानकारी नहीं है, जांच कर कार्रवाई करेंगे
इस मामले की अभी जानकारी नहीं है। अगर प्रधानाध्यापक द्वारा गबन किया हाेगा तो उसकी जांच की जाएगी। आगे दिखवाते हैं क्या मामला है। जांच के बाद संबंधित दाेषियाें पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
- एचसी दुबे, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी, टीकमगढ़

