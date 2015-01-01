पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छतरपुर:महिला को नहीं मिली पेंशन योजना की राशि

छतरपुर2 घंटे पहले
शहर में चौबे कॉलोनी की अनीता दुबे पत्नी ने कलेक्टर और वन मंडालाधिकारी को आवेदन सौंपते हुए बताया है कि उसे तीन वर्ष से नेशनल पेंशन योजना के तहत पेंशन का भुगतान नहीं किया जा रहा है। उसके पति काशीप्रसाद दुबे वन मंडल रेंज बिजावर वीट बिलगांय में वन रक्षक के पद पर पदस्थ थे।

12 दिसंबर 17 को उनकी आकस्मिक मृत्यु हो गई। महिला के स्वर्गीय पति ने अपने सर्विस काल में पेंशन स्कीम के तहत फार्म भरा जिसका भुगतान स्टेट बैंक छतरपुर शाखा को लिखा। वन मंडल कार्यालय छतरपुर उनके सर्विस समय में उनके वेतन से रुपए की कटौती कर अंशदान के रूप में डाल दी जाती थी। कोषालय छतरपुर द्वारा 80 प्रतिशत राशि नेशनल पेंशन योजना की रोक ली गई है और कहा जा रहा है कि इस राशि का भुगतान बैंक द्वारा किया जाएगा। इसी 80 प्रतिशत राशि के लिए महिला परेशान हो रही है।

