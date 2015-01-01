पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता को बढावा:1500 किमी का सफर तय कर खजुराहो पहुंचा महिला बाइकर्स दल

खजुराहो/छतरपुर2 घंटे पहले
खजुराहो। स्वागत के बाद प्रसन्न मुद्रा में महिला बाइकर्स। खजुराहो में मंदिर समूह को देखने के बाद बाहर खड़े हुए।
  • साहसिक पर्यटन, महिला सशक्तिकरण, विरासत, पर्यावरण संस्कृति संरक्षण के उद्देश्य से टूर पर निकलीं हैं महिलाएं, विभाग ने किया स्वागत

साहसिक पर्यटन, महिला सशक्तिकरण, बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ, विरासत, संस्कृति. वन्य प्राणी, पर्यावरण एवं संस्कृति संरक्षण के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करने के उद्देश्य से महिला बाइकर्स का एक दल खजुराहो पहुंचा। खजुराहो के मंदिरों का भ्रमण करने के बाद यह दल भोपाल के लिए रवाना हो गया।

मध्य प्रदेश पर्यटन बोर्ड भोपाल द्वारा अनुबंधित संस्था थ्रीलोफिलिया एडवेंचर टूर के सहयोग से युवा बाइकर्स महिलाओं का एक समूह इनफील्ड बुलेट मोटर साइकिलों से मंगलवार सुबह करीब साढ़े 8 बजे मध्य प्रदेश बोर्ड के सहायक निदेशक एडवेंचर टूर केके सिंह के नेतृत्व में विश्व धरोहर- स्मारकों की नगरी खजुराहो आया।

यहां पश्चिम मंदिर समुह के सामने मध्य प्रदेश पर्यटन निगम के खजुराहो क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक सुभाष कुमार अग्रवाल, अंकित सिंह, आशीष मिश्रा, प्रीति मिश्रा आदि ने इन महिला बाइकर्स का स्वागत किया। इसके बाद टूर पर आईं महिला बाइकर्स ने पश्चिम मंदिर समूह पहुंच कर लक्ष्मण मंदिर को निहारा। यहां की पाषाण शिल्पकला की तारीफ की।

ग्रुप में यह महिला बाइकर्स रहीं शामिल

इस बाइकर्स ग्रुप में एडविन डिसूजा मुंबई, अमिता सिंह भुवनेश्वर, मीनाक्षी राव तमिलनाडु, कोमल मंडलोई, शीतल शर्मा, सुरभि भदौरिया, अनुष्का जैन, मीनाक्षी ठाकुर इंदौर, निविया सिंह पश्चिम बंगाल, डा.नीता खांडेकर पंजाब, मेघा पाटिल पूना, पूजा विक्रम पटना बिहार, सोनिया अधिकारे बंगलौर शामिल थीं। इनके साथ इटली के मिलान शहर की महिला सिलवाना भी शामिल होकर खजुराहो आई थी।

