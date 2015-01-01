पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक:आंगनवाड़ी, पंचायतों में गंभीरता से करें काम: कलेक्टर

निवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर ने कहा- एल-4 पर 100 दिन से अधिक की लंबित शिकायतों को एक सप्ताह में निराकरण कराएं

निवाड़ी कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में समय-सीमा की बैठक आयोजित की गई। जिसमें कलेक्टर आशीष भार्गव ने निर्देशित किया कि सभी अधिकारी एल-4 पर 100 दिन से अधिक की लंबित शिकायतों को एक सप्ताह में निराकृत कराएं, साथ ही इस संबंध में प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत करें। बैठक में कलेक्टर भार्गव ने निर्देशित किया कि सभी संबंधित अधिकारी जिले में बनने वाले माॅडल आंगनवाड़ी केन्द्र, शासकीय विद्यालय तथा ग्राम पंचायतों पर गंभीरता से कार्य करें तथा यह कार्य शीघ्र पूर्ण कराएं।

उन्होंने कहा कि इसके लिए आवश्यकतानुसार सीएसआर की राशि का उपयोग करें। उन्होंने निर्देशित किया कि 15वंे वित्त आयोग की राशि से बाउंड्रीवाॅल विहीन आंगनवाड़ी केन्द्रों एवं शालाओं में बाउंड्री बनवाएं। साथ ही पहुंच विहीन आंगनवाड़ी केन्द्रों एवं शालाओं तक पहुंच मार्ग का निर्माण कराएं।

भार्गव ने इसके साथ ही अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया कि केंद्र सरकार के पोर्टल में लंबित शिकायतों का निराकरण तत्काल करें। उन्होंने सीएम हेल्पलाइन तथा समय सीमा के पत्रों की समीक्षा करते हुए अधिकारियों को त्वरित निराकरण के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने कार्यपालन यंत्री विद्युत मंडल को निर्देशित किया कि जिन स्थानों पर विद्युत ट्रांसफार्मर जल गए हैं, उन्हें नियत तिथि तक बदलना सुनिश्चित करें। कलेक्टर भार्गव ने कृषि विभाग की समीक्षा के दौरान निर्देशित किया कि जिले में खाद-बीज की पर्याप्त उपलब्धता रहे, सभी संबंधित अधिकारी यह सुनिश्चित करें।

साथ ही उन्होंने संबंधित विभागों को निर्देशित किया कि इसकी सतत माॅनीटरिंग की जाए। उन्होंने निर्देशित किया कि जिले में कहीं से भी इसकी शिकायत प्राप्त होने पर दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस अवसर पर एसडीएम निवाड़ी वंदना राजपूत, डिप्टी कलेक्टर मेघा तिवारी, जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग बृजेश त्रिपाठी, जिला खनिज अधिकारी पंकजध्वज मिश्रा सहित विभिन्न विभागों के जिला अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

ओरछा नगर परिषद के वार्डों के आरक्षण की कार्रवाई 11 नवंबर को: निवाड़ी जिले की नगर परिषद ओरछा में मप्र नगर पालिका (अनुसूचित जाति, अनुसूचित जनजाति, पिछड़ा वर्ग एवं महिलाओं के लिए) वार्डों का आरक्षण नियम के अंतर्गत वार्डाें के आरक्षण की कार्रवाई 11 नवंबर 2020 को दोपहर 2 बजे से कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें