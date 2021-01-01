पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:13 लाख 51 हजार 608 लोग लोक सेवा गारंटी अधिनियम के तहत हुए लाभान्वित: कुसमरिया

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
दमोह। लोकसेवा के 10 वर्ष पूरे होने पर आयोजित हुए कार्यक्रम में समूहों को लाभान्वित किया गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
दमोह। लोकसेवा के 10 वर्ष पूरे होने पर आयोजित हुए कार्यक्रम में समूहों को लाभान्वित किया गया।
  • लोकसेवा एवं सुशासन दिवस कार्यक्रम में संचालक और अधिकारी हुए सम्मानित

लोकसेवा के 10 वर्ष पूरे हो चुके हैं, जो जानकारियां सामने आ रही हैं वह काफी उत्साह वर्धक है, इस अधिनियम के तहत सरकारी विभागों की 561 सेवाओं को अधिसूचित किया गया है। ये विचार पूर्व मंत्री डॉ. रामकृष्ण कुसमरिया ने जटाशंकर के पास मानस भवन में आयोजित लोकसेवा एवं सुशासन के बढते कदम कार्यक्रम के दौरान व्यक्त किए। इस मौके पर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के संबोधन को देखा व सुना गया।

अतिथियों द्वारा उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले लोक सेवक प्राधिकृत अधिकारी परियोजना अधिकारी महिला एवं बाल विकास राज कुमार लड़िया , श्रेष्ठ लोक सेवा केंद्र केटेगरी ए में लोकसेवा केंद्र बटियागढ़ के संचालक सुनील गौतम तथा श्रेष्ठतम लोक सेवा केंद्र केटेगरी बी में लोक सेवा केंद्र जबेरा संचालक रश्मि वर्मा को सम्मानित किया गया। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ कन्या पूजन से हुआ।

डॉ. कुसमरिया ने कहा दमोह जिले में 13 लाख 51 हजार 608 आवेदकों को लोक सेवा गारंटी अधिनियम के तहत लाभान्वित किया जा चुका है। जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष शिवचरण पटेल, सांसद प्रतिनिधि आलोक गोस्वामी,पूर्व नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष मालती असाटी ने अपनी बात रखी। कलेक्टर तरूण राठी ने कहा लोकसेवा एवं सुशासन के बढ़ते कदम एक महत्वपूर्ण पहल है पूरे देश में पहली बार इसको अधिनियम के रूप में लागू किया गया है।

कार्यक्रम में 15 हितग्राहियों को वन भूमि के पट्टाधारियों को मनरेगा तहत मेंढ़ बंधान और पंप के लिए सहायता तथा संबल योजना तहत 5 हितग्राहियों को लाभ इसमें दुर्घटना मृत्यु सहायता एक हितग्राही को तथा सामान्य मृत्यु पर 4 हितग्राहियों को 2-2 लाख की सहायता से लाभान्वित किया गया। एनआरएलएम के तहत 4 स्व-सहायता समूहों को 20 लाख की वित्तीय सहायता के स्वीकृत पत्र प्रदान किए गए। कार्यक्रम का संचालन डा.आलोक सोनवलकर एवं विपिन चौबे ने किया। इस मौके पर अपर कलेक्टर आनंद कोपरिहा, डिप्टी कलेक्टर अभिषेक ठाकुर, डिप्टी कलेक्टर भव्या त्रिपाठी, मोन्टी रैकवार सहित अधिकारीगण एवं लोक सेवा प्रबंधन से जुड़े अधिकारी कर्मचारी मौजूद थे।

66 अधिकारियाें पर हुआ जुर्माना
लोकसभा प्रबंधक चक्रेश पटेल ने बताया कि यदि कोई अधिकारी निश्चित समय सीमा पर आवेदन का निराकरण कर सेवा को प्रदाय नहीं कर पाते हैं तो 250 रुपए प्रतिदिन के मान से अधिकतम 5 हजार रूपए अर्थदंड अधिकारी को लगेगा। जिले में 66 अधिकारियों पर जुर्माना के रूप में 1 लाख 69 हजार 750 रुपए का दण्ड प्राप्त किया जा चुका है। अधिनियम के प्रावधान के तहत जुर्माना राशि आमजन को प्रति कर के रूप में प्रदान की जाती है। उन्होंने बताया कि लोकसभा अधिनियम 2010 के सफल क्रियान्वयन के लिए लोक सेवा प्रबंधन विभाग को वर्ष 2012 में यूएन अवार्ड, 2013 में स्कॉच अवार्ड, 2014 में स्टेट आईटी ई गवर्नेंस अवॉर्ड एवं वर्ष 2018 जैम्स ऑफ डिजीटल अवार्ड से सम्मानित किया जा चुका है।

