पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संक्रमण:शनिवार को 20 पॉजिटिव मिले, छह दिन में 92 केस

दमोह4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 16 नवंबर के बाद लगातार बढ़ रहे कोरोना के मरीज
  • शीत ऋतु में ठंड के साथ लोगों को कोरोना से बचाव करना जरूरी

जिले में ठंड के साथ कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज बढ़ रहे हैं। छह दिन में 92 मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। 16 नवंबर के बाद से मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ना शुरू हुई। शनिवार को 20 पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आए हैं। जबकि 5 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं।

जिस तरह से पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं उधर ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की ग्राफ नीचे आ रहा है। अब तक जिले में कोरोना से 90 मौतें हो चुकी हैं। पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 2329 पहुंच गई है। ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 2071 है। 259 एक्टिव केस हैं।

नए मरीजों में 5 महिला मरीज और 15 पुरूष मरीज शामिल हैं। इसमें राम गोपाल वार्ड हटा से 1, सिंधी कैंप दमोह से 1, तीन गुल्ली दमोह से 1, हरदुआ पोस्ट रजपुरा से 1, चिरौला से 1, दमोह से 3, बिलवारी मोहल्ला दमोह से 1, शोभा नगर दमोह से 1, तेंदूखेड़ा से 1, वार्ड नंबर 15 पथरिया से 1, सदगुआ पथरिया से 1, बड़ापुरा बजरिया 4 से 1, नेमिनगर से 1, सागर नाका दमोह से 1, किल्लाई नाका दमोह से 1, फुटेरा वार्ड 1 से 1, कनकतला से 1, नन्नी बखेरी पारासवारा से 1 मरीज शामिल हैं।

4 ठीक होकर घर रवाना हुए: सीएमएचओ डॉ. संगीता त्रिवेदी ने बताया जिले में अब तक 2070 से अधिक व्यक्ति सकारात्मक सोच के बल पर कोरोना से निजात पा चुके हैं। इसी क्रम में 4 व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमण से ठीक होकर अपने घर रवाना हुआ।

शीत ऋतु में कोविड-19 नियंत्रण के लिए उपायों का पालन करें

कलेक्टर तरूण राठी ने बताया कि अन्य देशों के अनुभव के अनुसार शीत ऋतु में कोविड-19 संक्रमण बढ़ने की अधिक संभावना है। सर्दी के मौसम में ठंड से पर्याप्त बचाव न होने पर रोग प्रतिरोध क्षमता में कमी कारण श्वसन की अधिकता होती है।

कोविड-19 पॉजीटिव प्रकरणों की संख्या आगामी माहों मे बढ़ने का अनुमान है। शीत ऋतु में कोविड-19 के नियंत्रण के लिए नियमों का पालन जरूरी है। जनसमुदाय में ठंड से बचाव के उपायों जैसे लंबी आस्तीन वाले परिधानों का उपयोग, ऊनी कपड़े अथवा कई परतों वाले वस्त्र पहनना, सिर तथा तलवों को ठंड से बचाने, शारीरिक तापमान में आकस्मिक परिवर्तन से बचाव जैसे उपायों संबंधी जागरूकता लाएं।

शीत ऋतु में प्रायः घरों मे खिड़की दरवाजे बंद रखे जाने के कारण श्वसन संक्रमण जैसे सर्दी, खांसी, मौसमी फ्लू आदि की भी अधिकता देखी जाती है, जिसके बचाव के लिए शारीरिक दूरी, मास्क का उपयोग, बार बार हाथों की स्वच्छता साबुन पानी से हाथ धोकर अथवा सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करें। सर्दियों के मौसम में अक्सर धुंआ अथवा प्रदूषणयुक्त हवा नीचे जमती है, जिससे श्वसन हृदय रोग से ग्रस्त व्यक्तियों तथा बुजुर्गों को अधिक समस्या हो सकती है।

अत: ऐसे संवेदनशील व्यक्तियों द्वारा घर से बाहर निकलने से परहेज किया जाए। बंद तथा भीड़-भाड़ वाले स्थलों जैसे बाजार, मनोरंजन पार्क, थिएटर, आदि मे जाने से बचें। यदि ऐसे स्थलों पर जाना अत्यंत आवश्यक हो तो, सामूहिक जमावट वाले स्थलों पर कोविड-19 की रोकथाम के लिए नियमों का पालन करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें