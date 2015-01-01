पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:कोरोना के 21 नए केस, बढ़ती संख्या देख कलेक्टर ने दिए बैठक बुलाने के निर्देश

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
  • सरकार से कोरोना की गाइड लाइन आने का कर रहे इंतजार

जिले में एक बार फिर कोरोना ने पैर पसार लिए हैं। सोमवार को एक साथ 21 पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आए हैं। बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए कलेक्टर तरुण राठी ने एक से दो दिन के अंदर क्राइसिस कमेटी की बैठक बुलाई है। बैठक में शादी समारोह और मैरिज गार्डन में होने वाले कार्यक्रमों पर अंकुश लगाने या संख्या सीमित करने का निर्णय लिया जा सकता है।

फिलहाल जिले में 2356 कोरोना के पॉजिटिव केस हो गए हैं। इनमें से 2076 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं, जबकि जिले में अब भी 280 मरीज एक्टिव हैं। जिले भर में अब तक 90 से ज्यादा मरीज कोरोना से जान गवां चुके हैं।

जिला अस्पताल में 21 केस सामने आएं हैं। इसमें 06 फीमेल मरीज और 15 मेल मरीज शामिल हैं। पॉजिटिव केसों में सिविल वार्ड 08 से 01, पुलिस कॉलोनी दमोह से 01, सिमरी राजाराम से 01, बांसा से 01, मोहनपुरा पथरिया से 02, विवेकानंद कॉलोनी से 01, बरधारी पथरिया से 01, किन्दराहो पथरिया से 01, सिद्धी विनायक कॉलोनी से 01, पुलिस लाईन दमोह से 02, मडा़हार से 01, गनेश पुरम दमोह से 02, गढी मुहल्ला दमोह से 01, नेमी नगर दमोह से 01, विवेकानंद नगर दमोह से 02, सिंधी कैम्प दमोह से 01, लड़नबाग दमोह से 01 मरीज शामिल हैं।

केवल एंटीजन टेस्ट, ट्रूनॉट मशीन से स्क्रीनिंग बंद
जिला अस्पताल में दो तरह से कोरोना के सैंपल की जांच की जा रही थी। जिसमें एंटीजन टेस्ट और ट्रूनॉट मशीन से जांच होती थी, लेकिन अब ट्रूनॉट मशीन से जांच नहीं हो पा रही है। स्क्रीनिंग किट खत्म होने के चलते और शासन से सप्लाई न आने से अब केवल एंटीजन टेस्ट हो रहा है।

ऐसे हालात में सभी टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट सागर मेडिकल कॉलेज से जांच होकर आ रही है। वहां से पुष्टि कराई जा रही है। सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि फिलहाल एंटीजन टेस्ट हो रहा है। मशीन से स्क्रीनिंग टेस्ट के लिए किट नहीं आ रही हैं। जिससे मेडिकल कॉलेज द्वारा ही पुष्टि कराई जा रही है।

दो दिन में होगी बैठक
कलेक्टर तरुण राठी ने बताया कि मरीजों की बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए क्राइसिस मेनेजमेंट कमेटी की बैठक एक से दो दिन के अंदर होने वाली है। बैठक में कुछ मुद्दे रखे जाएंगे, जिन पर निर्णय लिया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना बढ़ रहा है, आने वाले समय में शादी और मैरिज गार्डन में होने वाले कार्यक्रमों को लेकर अंकुश लगाने की तैयारी है। फिलहाल गाइड लाइन का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

