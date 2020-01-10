पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ता संक्रमण:जिले में 22 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, अब तक 1415 लोग हुए संक्रमित

दमोह13 घंटे पहले
  • महिला की मौत, पूर्व मंत्री के परिवार में एक और पॉजिटिव

जिले में सोमवार को 22 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं, इनमें मेल 14 तथा फीमेल 8 मरीज हैं। वहीं जिले की एक काेराेना पाॅजिटिव महिला की जबलपुर में माैत हाे गई, इसके अलावा सागर में एक संदिग्ध की मौत होने की बात सामने आई है। जिले में अब 1415 कोरोना के केस हो चुके हैं। जिसमें से 830 मरीज स्वस्थ हो गए हैं। जबकि 585 मरीज अब भी एक्टिव हैं। जबकि 55 मरीजों की जान जा चुकी है।

पोर्टल पर अब भी 40 मरीजों की मौत होना बताया जा रहा है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. ममता तिमोरी ने बताया कि नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों में दमोह से 05, वार्ड नं. 07 पथरिया से 01, सरस्वती कॉलोनी दमोह से 01, ग्वालियर बी-72 से 01, जबलपुर नाका दमोह से 01, कटनी से 01, सगरा हटा से 01, विजय नगर दमोह से 01, सिविल वार्ड नं 06 से 01, सिविल वार्ड नं 04 से 01, गौरी शंकर वार्ड हटा से 01, बरखेरा दुरगदास से 01, महुआखेड़ा से 03, मुरली मनोहर वार्ड हटा से 01, समन्ना से 02, मरीज शामिल हैं। पूर्व मंत्री के परिवार में दो कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस मिलने के बाद एक और महिला सदस्य पॉजिटिव मिलीं हैं।

