यूरिया की किल्लत:दमोह में 2500 टन यूरिया का स्टाॅक फिर भी किल्लत, सुबह से कतार में लगे किसान

दमोह5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

पिछले दो दिनों से मावठा की बारिश होने से किसानों में गेहूं की फसल अच्छी होने की उम्मीद जागी है, बारिश के बाद किसान यूरिया लेने के लिए जिला मुख्यालय पहुंचे तो यहां की अव्यवस्थाओं ने उनकी मुसीबत बढ़ा दी। यूरिया का पर्याप्त स्टॉक होने के बावजूद भी किसानों को सुबह 6 बजे से कतारों में लगना पड़ रहा है। हैरानी की बात है कि भले ही कड़कड़ाती ठंड में किसान गोदामों के बाहर पहुंच जाते हैं, लेकिन वहां पदस्थ कर्मचारी समय पर नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं।

मंगलवार की सुबह साढ़े 10 बजे सागर नाका स्थित जिला विपणन संघ गोदाम का जायजा लिया तो यहां पर कार्यालय खुलने के पहले ही करीब 150 से अधिक किसान कतारें लगाए खड़े हुए थे। कुछ देर बार कार्यालय तो खुल गया, लेकिन कर्मचारी नहीं पहुंचे थे।

जिससे यूरिया की पर्ची का काम रुका हुआ था। वहीं सुबह से कतारों खड़े में भूखे-प्यासे किसान खिड़की पर टकटकी लगाए खड़े थे। जैसे-तैसे 11 बजे कर्मचारी यहां पहुंचे इसके बाद 11.15 बजे पर्ची का काम शुरू हो पाया। किसानों की भीड़ के चलते चार से पांच घंटे खड़े होने के बाद ही यूरिया मिला पाया। जो किसान सुबह 11 बजे तक आए उन्हें दिन भर इंतजार करना पड़ा।

एक बोरी यूरिया के लिए पूरा दिन इंतजार: सुबह 6 बजे से लगी लाइन, 11 बजे तक नहीं पहुंचे कर्मचारी

ग्राम ग्वारी से आए किसान राजेश शुक्ला, एरोरा से आए बलराम यादव, सलैया से आए कोमल पाल, शिवराज सिंह ने बताया कि हम लोग कभी यूरिया लेने आए थे, लेकिन करीब 100 किसानों के बाद यूरिया वितरण का काम बंद कर दिया गया। जिसके चलते आज सुबह 6 बजे से केंद्र आ गए। ताकि समय पर यूरिया मिल सके। लेकिन 11 बजे तक यहां पर कोई भी कर्मचारी नहीं आया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि एक बोरी यूरिया के लिए किसानों को पूरा दिन इंतजार करना पड़ता है। वहीं भूरी से आए हरिसिंह, दुर्गेश सिंह ने बताया कि इन दिनों मावठे की बारिश होने के बाद फसलों की ग्रोथ के लिए यूरिया की आवश्यकता है। जिससे हम लोग कड़कड़ाती ठंड के बावजूद यूरिया लेने आए हैं। सुबह से भूखे-प्यासे खड़े हैं। आसपास चाय-नाश्ता की दुकान भी नहीं है।

यदि कहीं पर लाइन छोड़कर जाते हैं तो फिर सबसे पीछे लगना पड़ेगा। इसलिए सुबह से यहीं पर खड़े हैं। लेकिन अधिकारियों को किसानों की कोई चिंता नहीं है। यदि दो काउंटर खोल दिए जाएं तो किसानों को चार से पांच घंटे तक कतारों में खड़ा नहीं होना पड़ेगा। लेकिन किसानों की कोई सुनवाई नहीं है।

हर साल बनती है स्थिति: पूरे परिसर में फैला कीचड़, फिसल रहे किसान

सोमवार को हुई तेज बारिश के चलते पूरे परिसर में कीचड़ फैल गया है। साथ ही काउंटर व गोदाम के सामने गहरे गड्‌ढों में पानी भर गया है। जिससे पैदल चलने वाले किसान फिसल रहे हैं। वहीं दूसरी ओर किसानों के वाहन भी गड्‌ढों में फंस रहे हैं। किसानों का कहना है कि यहां पर हर साल यही स्थिति बनती है लेकिन जिला विपणन संघ के अधिकारियों द्वारा किसानों की सुविधा का कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

शासन द्वारा यूरिया की कालाबाजारी रोकने के लिए इस वर्ष से थंब मशीन के माध्यम से यूरिया दिया जा रहा है। जिससे किसानों की पर्ची काटने में समय लग रहा है। किसानों को एक एकड़ पर एक बोरी यूरिया मिल रहा है। ऐसे में जिन किसानों को एक एकड़ भूमि हैं, उन्हें एक बोरी यूरिया के लिए दिन भर का समय जाता है।

किसान घबराएं नहीं, पर्याप्त स्टॉक है

हमारे पास 2500 टन यूरिया का पर्याप्त स्टॉक है। किसान घबराएं नहीं। कर्मचारियों को समय पर आने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। मावठे की वजह से आज भीड़ ज्यादा बढ़ गई है। हर केंद्र पर एक थंब मशीन दी गई है, इसलिए दो काउंटर नहीं खोल सकते। परिसर में सीसी के लिए भोपाल प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है।
- श्यामजी मिश्रा, जिला विपणन अधिकारी


