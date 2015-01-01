पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:जनसमस्या निवारण शिविर में 268 शिकायतें आईं

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
सोमवार को जनपद पंचायत दमोह के जनसमस्या निवारण शिविरों के साथ ही किसान न्याय शिविरों का आयोजन किया गया। ग्राम सलैया में आयोजित शिविर में कलेक्टर तरूण राठी ने पहुंचकर ग्रामीणें से चर्चा कर उनकी समस्याएं जानी एवं अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए।

इस दौरान हाईस्कूल में अतिक्रमण संबंधी शिकायत आने पर कलेक्टर ने एसडीएम गगन बिसने को अतिक्रमण हटाकर बाउंड्रीवाॅल निर्माण के निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद कलेक्टर आनू, एरोरा सहित अन्य गांवों में पहुंचें। उन्होंने यहां पर किसानों से किसान न्याय शिविर के सबंध में चर्चा करते हुए किसानों से पूछा क्या मुख्यमंत्री और प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि की राशि मिल गई हैं, अधिकांश किसानों ने जबाव दिया हां में दिया।

मंगलवार को ग्राम अभाना, सेमरा मडिया, दतला, रंजरा, हरदुआ मूडा, बिसना खेड़ी, कनियाघाट पटी, पिपरिया हथनी, पटना बुजूर्ग, टोरी, देवरी जमादार, सगौनी कलां, अर्थखेडा, दसौदा, जोरतला खुर्द ओैर सलैया हटरी में शिविर लगेंगे। सोमवार को शिविर में कुल 268 प्ररकण प्राप्त हुए। जिनमें से 92 का निराकरण किया गया तथा 175 प्रकरण लंबित हैं। जिन्हें समय-सीमा मे निराकरण के निर्देश दिए गए।

