कोराेना संक्रमण:तीन दिन में 47 पॉजिटिव मिले, जांच के लिए रात में भी पहुंच रहे लोग, फीवर क्लीनिक मिल रहा बंद

दमोह8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रात 8 बजे बंद हो जाता है फीवर क्लीनिक, अधिकारी बोले-शासन के आदेश हैं

जिले में एक बार फिर कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने का सिलसिला चालू हो गया है। पिछले तीन दिन में 47 मरीज सामने आए हैं, जिला अस्पताल में जांच कराने वाले संक्रमित मरीजों की भीड़ भी जुटने लगी है, लेकिन ऐसे में अस्पताल में 24 घंटे संचालित होने वाली फीवर क्लीनिक का समय 12 घंटे कम कर दिया गया और रात 8 बजे के बाद क्लीनिक को बंद किया जाने लगा। इसके पहले फीवर क्लीनिक 24 घंटे चालू रहती थी। शाम को अस्पताल में स्क्रीनिंग कराने के लिए मरीज पहुंचते हैं, लेकिन उन्हें क्लीनिक बंद मिलता है।

मुझे सर्दी खांसी थी लेकिन स्क्रीनिंग नहीं हुई

रात 8.30 बजे स्क्रीनिंग कराने पहुंचे प्रकाश अहिरवार ने बताया दो दिन पहले उनके साथ वाले व्यक्ति की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पाॅजिटिव आई है और कुछ दिन से वह भी उनके संपर्क में रहे है इसलिए स्क्रीनिंग कराने जिला अस्पताल आए थे लेकिन यहां फीवर क्लीनिक बंद है मुझे सर्दी खांसी है लेकिन सुबह आने बोला गया। ऐसे में यदि वह भी संक्रमित होता है तो परिवार के सदस्यों को भी खतरा बढ़ सकता है। इसी प्रकार इंद्रा कालोनी निवासी भवानी कुमार ने बताया कि रात 9 बजे अस्पताल में फीवर क्लीनिक बंद थी।

कंटेनमेंट एरिया भी नहीं बनाए जा रहे हैं

बता दें कि कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या कम होने से जिला प्रशासन ने भी सख्ती दिखाना बंद कर दी। लेकिन फिर मरीज सामने आने लगे हैं बावजूद न तो शहर में कंटेनमेंट एरिया बनाए जा रहे हैं न ही मरीजों की संपर्क हिस्ट्री खोजी जा रही है।

सीएमएचओ बोले-राज्य शासन से आदेश आए थे

सीएमएचओ डॉ. संगीता त्रिवेदी का कहना है कि फीवर क्लीनिक को 24 घंटे चालू रखने के निर्देश थे लेकिन जिले में कुछ दिनों से मरीज कम आ रहे थे, दीपावली के पहले राज्य शासन से आदेश आए थे इसके बाद ही फीवर क्लीनिक का समय सुबह 8 से रात 8 बजे तक किया गया है।

जिले में अब तक 2060 से अधिक मरीज हुए ठीक

जिले में अब तक 2060 से अधिक व्यक्ति ठीक हो चुके हैं। इसी क्रम में 3 व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमण से ठीक होकर अपने घर रवाना हुए। इनमें कोविड केयर सेंटर डीसीएचसी वार्ड से 3 मरीजों को छुटटी दी गई। सीएमएचओ डॉ. संगीता त्रिवेदी ने बताया अब तक 40 हजार 688 प्रकरण जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं। 39 हजार 908 की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हुई है। इसमें 2289 पाॅजिटिव आए हैं। 68 की मृत्यु हुई है। जबकि जिले में मौतों का आंकड़ा 90 के करीब पहुंच गया है।

गुरुवार को 12 केस सामने आए, 3 मरीज ठीक हुए

जिले में गुरुवार को 12 पाॅजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं। इसमें 5 महिला मरीज और 7 पुरुष मरीज शामिल हैं। इसमें वार्ड 13 पथरिया से 1, चौधरी मोहल्ला जबेरा से 1, सिविल वार्ड 2 से 2, न्यू गल्लामंडी दमोह से 1, हटा से 1, गणेश पुरम से 1, पुलिस लाइन से 1, नया बाजार से 1, सिविल वार्ड 3 से 1, जबलपुर नाका से 1, बांसा तारखेड़ा से 1 मरीज शामिल हैं।

