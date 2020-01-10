पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:56 लोग होम आइसोलेट, किसी के बाहर घूमने की शिकायत, किसी की बेटी हुई बीमार

दमोह13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 24 घंटे चालू है कंट्राेल रूम, निगरानी में जा रही है परेशानी, 40 से ज्यादा शिकायतें आ चुकीं, निराकरण के लिए पुलिस से लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी शामिल

शहर में मौजूदा स्थिति में 56 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है। इन मरीजों की देखरेख जिला आयुष अस्पताल में स्थित कोविड कमांड व कंट्रोल सेंटर से की जा रही है। पिछले छह दिन से संचालित इस सेंटर में तरह-तरह की शिकायतें पहुंच रहीं है, इसमें मरीजों को दवाइयां न मिलने, तबियत बिगड़ने से लेकर कोरोना के मरीज बाहर खुले में घूमने तक की शिकायतें शामिल हैं। भास्कर ने सोमवार को इन शिकायतों की पड़ताल की। कंट्रोल रूम में दो दिन पहले एक शिकायत मिली कि मेहता बगीचा में एक 53 साल का व्यक्ति होम आइसोलेट होने के बाद भी बाहर घूम रहा है। यह शिकायत आसपास के रहवासियों ने दर्ज कराई। जिस पर टीम ने तुरंत डायल 100 को फोन किया। जैसे ही टीम मौके पर पहुंचीे, संबंधित व्यक्ति ने अपनी गलती स्वीकार कर ली और होम आइसोलेट हो गया। इसी तरह अन्य शिकायत एक अभिभावक ने दर्ज कराई।

उसने बताया कि वह कोरोना पॉजिटिव है, अब उसकी 15 साल की बेटी की तबियत खराब हो गई है। उसे चेकअप कराने के लिए जाना है, जिस पर आयुष विभाग के कंट्रोल रूप से तुरंत एंबुलेंस भेजी गई। दरअसल कई होम आइसोलेट मरीजों के बाहर घूमने की शिकायतें मिल रही हैं, लेकिन डर की वजह से लोग इसकी सूचना नहीं दे पा रहे हैं। बांदकपुर रोड पर आनू के पास एक कंटेनमेंट जोन बना दिया गया है।

विभाग के अधिकारियों ने मरीज के घर के गेट को कंटेनमेंट में तब्दील किया है, लेकिन ग्रामीणों ने उसे खोल दिया है और लोगों का आना-जाना लगा हुआ है। विभाग ने होम आइसोलेट करना प्रारंभ तो कर दिया है, लेकिन निगरानी के अभाव में कई संदिग्ध चोरी-छिपे बाहर निकल रहे हैं। इससे आसपास के लोगों में दहशत है। इसके बाद भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है। ड्यूटी डाॅक्टर राजकुमार पटेल ने बताया कि कंट्राेल रूम में जो शिकायतें मिल रहीं हैं, उनका तुरंत निराकरण किया जा रहा है। मरीजों की जरूरत के हिसाब से तुरंत सेवाएं उपलब्ध करा दी जाती हैं। सुबह-शाम मरीजों की जानकारी अपडेट की जाती है।

बेरीकेड्स कम पड़ गए तो जर्जर पाइप बांधने लगे

शहर में कोरोना के मरीज बढ़ने से जिला प्रशासन को कंटेनमेंट जोन की संख्या भी बढ़ानी पड़ी। जिले में पीडब्ल्यूडी के 300 बेरीकेड्स लग चुके हैं। जिनमें से 75 भोपाल से बुलवाए गए थे, लेकिन अब वह भी खत्म हो गए हैं। ऐसे में अब पीएचई से पुराने जर्जर पाइप लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी कंटेनमेंट जोन में बांधने लगे हैं। स्टेशन रोड पर स्थित एक कोविड के मरीज के घर को बंद करने के लिए विभाग के अधिकारियों ने पुराने कंडम पाइप का सहारा लिया।

नगरपालिका का कहना है कि उन्हें कंटेनमेंट जाेन बनाने के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी और पुलिस विभाग से बेरीकेड्स मिल रहे थे, लेकिन अब परेशानी हो रही है, हालांकि जो मरीज ठीक हो जाते हैं, उनके घरों के बेरीकेड्स निकालकर दूसरी जगह शिफ्ट कर दिए जाते हैं। पीडब्ल्यूडी के ईई जेपी साेनकर ने बताया 300 बेरीकेड्स लिए जा चुके हैं। उन्होंने तेंदूखेड़ा और भोपाल से भी बेरीकेड्स बुला लिए हैं, लेकिन अब वे कम पड़ने लगे हैं।

