किसान के परिजन संतुष्ट नहीं:बैलवाड़ा में 15 कूप, तालाब और स्टापडेम के लिए 75 लाख रुपए मंजूर

दमोह5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिस गांव में दो किसानों ने आत्महत्या की, वहां काम स्वीकृत, पीड़ित परिजन बोल- आर्थिक सहायता नहीं, बैंक का कर्ज माफ कराएं

तेंदूखेड़ा ब्लाक के ग्राम पंचायत बैलबाड़ा में फसल सूखने से परेशान दो किसानों द्वारा आत्महत्या करने के मामले में जिला प्रशासन ने 25-25 हजार रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता दी है और सूखा से निपटने के लिए 75 लाख 67 हजार रुपए का पैकेज जारी किया है, मगर किसान के परिजन इससे संतुष्ट नहीं हैं।

उनका कहना है कि आर्थिक सहायता की जगह उनका बैंक का कर्ज माफ किया जाए। दरअसल बैलबाड़ा ग्राम पंचायत में दो दिन में दो किसान रूपलाल अहिरवार और खिलान आदिवासी ने फसल सूखने और कर्ज होने पर आत्महत्या कर ली थी।

पुलिस की जांच में आत्महत्या करने का कारण फसल सूखना और जांच होना सामने आया है। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से फौरी राहत के तौर पर बैलबाड़ा में 7 हितग्राहियों के कूप, 4 तालाब और 4 स्टापडेम बनाने की स्वीकृति दी गई है। स्वीकृति में जिन दो किसानों ने आत्महत्या की है, उनकी विधवा पत्नियों के नाम से दो कूप भी मंजूर किए गए हैं, लेकिन परिजन ने बैंक ऋण माफ कराने की मांग की है।

40 हजार रुपए का कर्ज ब्याज सहित 96 हजार पहुंच गया था

आत्महत्या करने वाले किसान रूपलाल अहिरवार के छोटे भाई तुलसी राम का कहना है कि भाई ने तीन साल पहले 40 हजार रुपए कर्ज लिया था, जिसमें ब्याज की राशि जुड़ती गई और वह 96 हजार रुपए से ज्यादा का हो गया। प्रशासन आर्थिक सहायता दिलाने की बात कह रहा है, लेकिन परिवार के सामने चिंता यह है कि रूपलाल का कर्ज कैसे माफ होगा, क्योंकि बैंक की ओर से नोटिस दिया गया था और रूपलाल पेशी भी नहीं जा पाया। ऐसे में आने वाले समय में बैंक उन्हें फिर से परेशान करेगा।

75 लाख रुपए से सूखे का संकट मिटाने का प्रयास

जिला पंचायत की ओर से मनरेगा मद से बैलबाड़ा ग्राम पंचायत में 75 लाख रुपए की राशि मंजूर की गई है। इस राशि से तालाब, कूप और स्टापडेम बनेंगे। इसमेें आत्महत्या करने वाले 2 किसानों के परिवार के सदस्य पुस्सू आदिवासी और मायाबाई के नाम से भी दो कूप मंजूर किए गए हैं। इसके अलावा भीकम यादव, तेजी लोधी, गजराज लोधी, विजय आदिवासी, रामचरन, गोलू और विजय लोधी के नाम पर भी कपिलधारा कूप मंजूर किया गया है।

आजादी के बाद से आज तक बैलबाड़ा सुविधाओं से वंचित

ग्राम पंचायत बैलबाड़ा आजादी के बाद से आज तक बुनियादी सुविधाओं से वंचित है। शहर के संतोष भारती ने बताया कि यह अभागा अंचल है जहां दो किसानों ने आत्महत्या कर ली। यहां के लोंगों को पीने के पानी के लिए चार पांच किमी दूर जाना पड़ता है। मृतक रूपराम अहिरवार की जमीन असिंचित है। उधार रुपयों से एक मोटर खरीदी थी जिसका 12 हजार का बिल भर दिया था, अचानक विद्युत विभाग के कर्मी कनेक्शन काट गए डोरी निकालकर ले गए।

