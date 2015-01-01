पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नर्सों पर लगाए अभद्रता के आरोप:जिला अस्पताल से गर्भवती को बाहर निकालने का आरोप

दमोह2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परिजन ने कलेक्टर को आवेदन देकर की कार्रवाई की मांग

जिला चिकित्सालय में डिलेवरी केस में स्टाफ नर्स द्वारा लापरवाही करने पर परिजनाें ने मंगलवार को कलेक्टर के नाम आवेदन दिया है। आवेदन के माध्यम से प्रेमलाल अहिरवाल ने बताया कि 12 नवंबर को दोपहर 2 बजे बहु सीमा पति पवन अहिरवाल को जिला अस्पताल में डिलेवरी के लिए भर्ती कराया गया।

13 नवंबर को रात 2 बजे डिलेवरी के लिए जो नर्स डयूटी पर थी उससे मेरी पत्नि ने कहा कि बहु को दर्द हो रहा है उस समय नर्स सो रही थी जो बाद में नाराज हुई इसके बाद बहु को डिलेवरी के लिए कक्ष में ले जाया गया। जहां नर्स ने कहा कि दर्द हो रहा है तो अभी नहीं देख सकती बाद में देखूंगी। मेरी पत्नि तुलसा ने कहा कि एक बार मरीज को देख लो तो नर्स ने कहा कि तुम अपनी मर्जी से इलाज करवा रही हो आओ यहां हस्ताक्षर कर दो, मैने हस्ताक्षर कर दिए।

मेरी बहु सीमा के साथ नर्सों द्वारा मारपीट की गई एवं पैर बांध दिए। नर्स बोली दर्द में तुम्हें हाथ नहीं लगाउंगी तुझे बच्चा पैदा करने का शौक है दर्द लेने का शौक नहीं। बहू दर्द सहती रही बाद में बोल दिया कि यहां डिलेवरी नहीं हो सकती यहां से ले जाओ। इस कृत्य से बहु एवं बच्चे की जान भी जा सकती थी।

रात के 3 बजे थे मैने कहा जबलपुर रेफर कर दो तो नर्स ने कहा तुझे जहां ले जाना है तो ले जाओ मैं रेफर नहीं कर सकती। उसी हालत में बाद में उन्होंने बहू को बाहर निकाल दिया। प्रेमलाल ने बताया कि मैंने परिवार वालों को बुलाकर रात 3 बजे निजी क्लीनिक के डॉक्टर से संपर्क किया जिन्होंने मेरी बहू को भर्ती किया।

निजी क्लीनिक पर सही सलामत बच्चे की डिलेवरी हुई । इस घटना की प्रत्यक्षदर्शी राधा सोनी है। आवेदन के माध्यम से घटना की जांच कराई जाने एवं नर्स स्टाफ के प्रति उचित कार्यवाही की जाने की मांग की गई है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. संगीता त्रिवेदी का कहना है कि अभी तक मेरे पास इस तरह की कोई भी शिकायत नहीं आई है यदि इस तरह की कोई शिकायत आती है तो जांच करवाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें