कार्रवाई:1 हजार किमी सफर तय करके महिला गांजा की सप्लाई करने दमोह पहुंची, 8 किलो 500 ग्राम गांजा जब्त

दमोह33 मिनट पहले
कोरोना के चलते जब से ट्रेनें प्रभावित हुईं हैं, उड़ीसा से दमोह में होने वाली गांजा की सप्लाई पर कुछ हद तक अंकुश लग गया था, लेकिन अब तस्करों ने इसका रास्ता खोज लिया है। एक महिला कार में सवार होकर 1 हजार किमी का सफर तय करके उड़ीसा से दमोह पहुंच गई।

कोतवाली पुलिस ने महिला को लगभग 8 किलो 500 ग्राम गांजा सहित तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने एक कार को भी जब्त किया है जिसमें आरोपी गांजा रखे पकड़े गए। कोतवाली टीआई एचआर पांडे ने बुधवार शाम खुलासा करते हुए बताया कि मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि मानस पाठ कंकाली माता मंदिर चौराहा के पास एक कार खड़ी है जिसमें गांजा परिवहन होना बताया गया, सूचना पर पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर कार की तलाशी ली तो कार में लगभग 4 किलो 500 ग्राम गांजा रखा मिला कार में एक महिला और एक पुरूष सवार थे जो उड़ीसा से गांजा लेकर दमोह बेचने के लिए आए थे पूछताछ में एक और आरोपी को पकड़ा गया जिसके पास से खरीदा गया 4 किलो गांजा जब्त किया गया। इस तरह 8 किलो 500 ग्राम गांजा जब्त किया गया है। कार भी जब्त की गई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि कार में उड़ीसा निवासी संजीव पंडित एवं गीताबाई सवार थी इनसे पूछताछ में दमोह जिले के साेमखेड़ा निवासी वीरेंद्र पटेल को गिरफ्तार किया गया। जिनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है। आरोपियों को खिलाफ प्रकरण पंजीबद्ध कर विवेचना में लिया गया है। गौरतलब है कि इसके पहले भी उड़ीसा से गांजा लाकर दमोह जिले में बेचने के मामले सामने आ चुके हैं और आरोपियों को पकड़ा गया है लेकिन गांजा परिवहन पर रोक नहीं लग पा रही है।

