जटाशंकर कॉलोनी की घटना:तीन साल की बच्ची के अपहरण का प्रयास, बच्ची को छुड़ाने के लिए युवक से भिड़ी महिला

दमोह13 घंटे पहले
  • सूझबूझ से बड़ी घटना होते-होते बची

शहर के बजरिया वार्ड नंबर 6 जटाशंकर क्षेत्र में सोमवार को एक तीन वर्षीय बच्ची को उठाकर ले जा रहे एक युवक से 55 साल की महिला भिड़ गई। महिला ने युवक से बालिका को छीन लिया। दरअसल महिला की सक्रियता की वजह से बच्ची सुरक्षित बच गई। आरोपी को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया। पुलिस देर रात तक पूछताछ करती रही। आरोपी बोली में सतना जिले का रहने वाला लग रहा है, पुलिस उसके विक्षिप्त होने की बात कह रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार की सुबह 8 बजे जटाशंकर कॉलोनी में रहने वाली एक 3 वर्षीय बच्ची अपने घर के पास एक दुकान से टोस्ट लेने पहुंची थी। वहां से वह घर जा रही थी, इसी दौरान एक युवक ने बच्ची का हाथ पकड़ा, इसके बाद अपने कंधे पर बैठा ले जाने लगा।

बच्ची की आवाज सुनकर दुकान के पास खड़ी एक महिला मीना राय की नजर पड़ी। युवक को पहली बार वार्ड में देखकर एवं बच्ची को देखकर उसे कुछ शक हुआ। उसने युवक से कहा कि बच्ची को कहां ले जा रहे हो छोड़ दो, तो उसने कहा नहीं छोड़ेंगे। इसके बाद महिला ने युवक के पास पहुंचकर बच्ची को युवक के चंगुल से मुक्त कराया। इसके बाद आसपास के लोगों को बुलाया। आरोपी भागने लगा तो वार्डवासियों ने उसे पकड़ लिया। इसके बाद मामले की सूचना कोतवाली पुलिस को दी। कोतवाली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और आरोपी को पकड़कर कोतवाली ले गई। इधर घटना की जानकारी लगते ही बच्ची के माता-पिता आ गए और अपनी बच्ची को गले लगाकर मीनाबाई का धन्यवाद दिया।

स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि यदि मीनाबाई की नजर नहीं पड़ती तो आरोपी बच्ची को ले गया होता। बच्ची के पिता का कहना है कि मोहल्ले में ही दुकान है, बच्ची रोज ही आकर सामान ले जाती है, लेकिन उन्हें क्या पता था कि कोई व्यक्ति उसका अपहरण करने की कोशिश करेगा।

सुबह सर्किट हाऊस पर भी आरोपी कर रहा था परेशान
स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि आरोपी युवक सुबह 7 बजे सर्किट हाऊस पहाड़ी पर भी देखा गया था। वहां पर भी वह बच्चियों को परेशान कर रहा था। इसके बाद वह नीचे उतरकर आया और बच्ची को उठाकर ले जाने लगा। बताया गया है कि आरोपी युवक चड्डी पहने हुए था। नाम पता पूछने पर सतना का निवासी होना बता रहा था। इस संबंध में कोतवाली टीआई एचआर पांडेय का कहना है कि आरोपी मानसिक रूप से विक्षिप्त है। अभी वह अपना सही तरीके से नाम भी नहीं बता रहा। फिलहाल उससे पूछताछ जारी है।

