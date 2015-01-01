पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस का खौफ नहीं:ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी को घंटाघर से घसीटते हुए कोतवाली तक ले गया ऑटो चालक

दमोहएक घंटा पहले
आटो चालकों और हाथ ठेला वालाें में अब पुलिस का खौफ नहीं रहा। शहर में रविवार की शाम सामने आई घटना इसका उदाहरण है। घंटाघर पर ऑटो रूकवाने वाले एक ट्रैफिक कर्मी की बात ऑटो चालक ने अनसुनी कर दी, ऑटो नहीं रोका तो ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मी ऑटो पकड़कर लटक गया, इसके बाद भी चालक ने ऑटो नहीं रोका और ट्रैफिक कर्मी को घसीटता हुआ कोतवाली चौराहा तक पहुंच गया, जहां लोगों की भीड़ होने के कारण वाहन राेकना पड़ा।

इसके बाद लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई और ट्रैफिक कर्मी ने सारी घटना बताई। तभी कोतवाली पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंच गई और ऑटो चालक को पकड़कर कोतवाली ले गई। ट्रैफिक कर्मी की हालत बिगड़ने पर वह सड़क किनारे ही बैठ गया।

सड़क से रगड़ने पर जूते फट गए

घंटाघर पर तैनात यातायात पुलिस आरक्षक अजय अहिरवार ने बताया कि उससे एक महिला ने शिकायत की थी कि आटो टक्कर मारकर जा रहा है मैंने आटो रूकवाया तो चालक ने आटो नहीं रोका और भागने लगा मैंने भागकर आटो को पकड़ा लेकिन चालक ने रफ्तार बढ़ा दी मैं आटो पकड़कर लटका रहा और घिसटता हुआ कोतवाली चौराहा तक पहुंचा जहां सड़क पर दूसरे वाहन और भीड़ के कारण चालक को आटो रोकना पड़ा तभी मैंने लोगों को बुलाया और चालक को पकड़वाया इसके बाद कोतवाली पुलिस आई तो चालक बसंत जाटव निवासी शोभानगर को पकड़कर कोतवाली ले गई।

तीन दिन पहले हाथ ठेला पर फल बेचने वाले ने की थी अभद्रता: बता दें कि बकौली चौराहा के पास तीन दिन पहले ही हाथ ठेला पर फल बेचने वाले ने यातायात कर्मी से अभद्रता की थी और हंगामा किया था कार्यवाही से बचने खुद को ब्लेड मारकर जख्मी कर लिया था। कोतवाली पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर मामला शांत कराया था और युवक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया था।

