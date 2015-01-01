पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जश्न:भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने मनाया विजय उत्सव, आतिशबाजी कर मिठाई बांटी

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भाजपाईयों ने मंगलवार को शहर में आतिशबाजी कर मिठाई बांटी। जिलाध्यक्ष प्रीतम सिंह लोधी के नेतृत्व में भाजपा पदाधिकारियों व कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ शहर के घंटाघर एवं संपूर्ण जिले में विजय उत्सव मनाया गया। कार्यक्रम में भाजपा युवा मोर्चा, भाजपा महिला मोर्चा, भाजपा अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा, भाजपा पिछड़ा मोर्चा, भाजपा किसान मोर्चा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने एकत्रित होकर जीत का जश्न मनाया।

उपस्थित लोगों को मिठाई बांटी एवं आतिशबाजी कर भारतीय जनता पार्टी जिंदाबाद के जयघोष के नारे लगाए। इस दौरान उत्साह में पदाधिकारी कार्यकर्ता सोशल डिस्टेंस भी भूल गए और मास्क लगाए भी नहीं नजर आए जो लगाए वे दाड़ी में लटकाए थे। इस दौरान भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि मप्र के विकास के लिए यह जीत जरूरी थी।

इस मौके पर हटा विधायक पीएल तंतुवाय, बुंदेलखंड विकास प्राधिकरण अध्यक्ष डाॅ. रामकृष्ण कुसमरिया, मालती असाटी, भाजपा के पूर्व जिला अध्यक्ष विधासागर पांडे, भाजपा महामंत्री रमन खत्री, अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा अध्यक्ष बीडी बाबरा, भाजपा के पूर्व नगर अध्यक्ष बृज गर्ग, मंडल अध्यक्ष मनीष तिवारी, संतोष रोहित, अनुपम सोनी, मोटी रैकवार सहित बड़ी संख्या में कार्यकर्ताओं की उपस्थिति रही।

भाजपा की जीत पर मनाया जश्न

पथरिया. उपचुनाव में भाजपा की शानदार जीत पर पथरिया नगर में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने सड़कों पर पटाखे फोड़कर एवं मिष्ठान वितरण कर जश्न मनाया। इस अवसर पर जमुना जैन, अरविंद उपाध्याय, ललित पटेल, बृजेश पटेल, मनोज जैन, नंदकिशोर चौरसिया, मुन्ना सोनी सहित बड़ी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें