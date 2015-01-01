पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सजा बाजार:400 दो पहिया वाहन और 40 चार पहिया वाहनों की बुकिंग

दमोह4 घंटे पहले
  • धनतेरस पर व्यापारियों को 50 करोड़ के कारोबार की संभावना

दीपावली पर्व को लेकर शहर के बाजार गुलजार हैं। पुष्य नक्षत्र के बाद अब बाजार में धनतेरस पर जमकर खरीदी होने की संभावना है। धनतेरस पर खरीदी के लिए लोगों में खासा उत्साह भी देखा जा रहा है। यही कारण है कि लोगों ने बाइक, फोर व्हीलर से लेकर इलेक्ट्राॅनिक आइटम सहित सोना चांदी के गहने भी पहले से बुक करा लिए हैं ताकि शुभ मुहूर्त में खरीदी की जा सके।

इधर ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए कंपनियों, दुकानों शोरूम की ओर से तरह- तरह के ऑफर दिए जा रहे हैं। मोबाइल, एलइडी टीवी, कार, बाइक, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक समेत सभी तरह के सामान की जमकर बिक्री की उम्मीद से कारोबारियों ने इस बार करीब 50 करोड़ रूपए का व्यापार होने की संभावना जताई है। शहर के ज्वैलरी के तमाम शोरूम, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सामान की दुकानों के अलावा कपड़े फुटवियर बाजार में ग्राहक बड़ी संख्या में पहुंच रहे हैं।

400 बाइकें बुक: इस बार सबसे ज्यादा रकम ऑटोमोबाइल्स सेक्टर में खर्च होने की उम्मीद है। यही कारण है कि जिले भर की बाइक एजेंसियों में करीब 400 से अधिक बाइक धनतेरस पर बुकिंग करा चुके हैं। शोरूम में वाहनों की डिलीवरी के लिए विशेष तैयारी की गई है। शुभ मुहूर्त में वाहन खरीदने के लिए लोगों ने एडवांस बुकिंग कराई है। इसी तरह शहर के विभिन्न शोरूम में धनतेरस पर 40 फोर व्हीलर पहले से ही बुकिंग हो चुकी हैं। टीवीएस एजेंसी के संचालक प्रवीण सिंघई ने बताया कि उनके यहां एक सप्ताह से लोग दो पहिया वाहनों की बुकिंग कराने आ रहे हैं।

बर्तन बाजार भी तैयार, होगी जमकर खरीदी: देवेंद्र जैन ने बताया कि कोरोना काल के बाद पहले बड़े त्योहार दीपावली से बर्तन व्यापारियों को काफी उम्मीद है। शहर में बर्तनों की करीब 20 दुकानें हैं। सभी दीपावली व शादी में काम आने वाले बर्तन मंगवा रहे हैं। दीपावली से शादी-ब्याह की खरीदारी भी शुरू हो जाती है। ऐसे में बर्तन भंडार पूरी तरह से भरे हैं।

ज्वेलरी में नई डिजाइनें आईं

ज्वेलर दीपक बमोरया ने बताया कि दीपावली के लिए बाजार पूरी तरह से तैयार है। ज्वेलरी में कई नई डिजाइनें भी आई हैं। सर्राफा व्यापारियों को अच्छी ग्राहकी की उम्मीद है। धनतेरस व दीपावली पर सोना चांदी खरीदना शुभ माना जाता है। इसलिए लोगों ने अपनी पसंद की ज्वेलरी के अलावा सोने, चांदी के सिक्के भी बुक कराए हैं।

दीपावली पर मिठाईयों की भी जमकर खरीदी होती है। यही कारण है कि जिले भर में दीपावली पर्व पर मिठाई की दुकानों ने भी पूरी तैयारी कर ली है। नितिन गुजराती ने बताया कि इस बार जिले भर में 50 लाख रुपए से अधिक की मिठाई का कारोबार होने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है। मिष्ठान भंडारों ने इस बार मिठाई के विभिन्न वैरायटी बनाई हैं।

धनतेरस पर खरीदी का विशेष महत्व: ज्योतिषाचार्य पंडित रवि शास्त्री ने बताया कि वर्ष में केवल धनतेरस ही वह विशेष दिन होता है जब खरीदी का विशेष महत्व होता है। इस दिन खरीदे गए इलेक्ट्राॅनिक आइटम, सोना, चांदी, बर्तन सहित अन्य वस्तुएं स्थिर रहीं हैं और हमेशा शुभ मानी जाती हैं।

इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स की 8 करोड़ की बिक्री की संभावना

ऑप्सन मोबाइल एवं टेलीकॉम के संचालक दविंदर बग्गा ने बताया कि धनतेरस पर जिले भर में एलइडी, फ्रिज, वाॅशिंग मशीन सहित अन्य इलेक्ट्राॅनिक आइटमों को मिलाकर करीब 8 करोड़ की बिक्री की संभावना है। उनके यहां धनतेरस पर करीब 100 आइटम की बुकिंग हो चुकी है। इसी तरह मोबाइल का बाजार भी एक करोड़ से ऊपर तक पहुंच सकता है। फाइनेंस कंपनी 0% ब्याज पर फाइनेंस कर रही हैं। विभिन्न कंपनियों द्वारा दिए जा रहे ऑफर की वजह से ग्राहक नए-नए ऑप्शन वाले मोबाइल खरीदने आकर्षित हो रहे हैं।

