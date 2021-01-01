पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:एक साथ दो घरों में चाेरी, पहले भी हुई हैं चोरियां, पुलिस खुलासा करने में नाकाम

तेंदूखेड़ा4 घंटे पहले
नगर में आए दिन चोरी की घटनाएं बढ़ रहीं हैं। सोमवार-मंगलवार की दरमियानी रात्रि में नगर के मेन रोड पर दो अलग-अलग मकानों के ताला तोड़कर चोरियां की गईं। घटना के दिन दोनों परिवार के सदस्य बाहर गए थे।

जानकारी के अनुसार नगर के वार्ड नंबर 9 में रिटायर्ड बैंक कैशियर बीपी तिवारी के घर का ताला तोड़कर चोरी की गई है। हालांकि अभी यह पता नहीं लग पाया है कि उनके यहां कितने की चोरी हुई है, क्योंकि पूरा परिवार तीर्थ यात्रा पर गया हुआ है।

जब सुबह किराएदार नल से पानी भरने पहुंचे तो देखा मकान मालिक के घर के दरवाजे का मेन ताला टूटा हुआ है। तत्काल इसकी सूचना हंड्रेड डायल को दी गई। पुलिस ने मौका का मुआयना कर दरवाजे पर दूसरा ताला लगवा कर वापस चली गई। जब परिवार यात्रा से लौटेगा तब पता चल सकेगा कि चोरी आखिर कितने की हुई है।

दूसरी घटना नगर के वार्ड नंबर 12 के सोमचंद जैन के घर में लगभग एक लाख की चोरी हुई है। उन्होंने बताया कि 28 जनवरी को वे छिंदवाड़ा रिश्तेदारी में गए थे। मंगलवार सुबह घर का ताला खोलकर अंदर पहुंचा तो अंदर से दरवाजा बंद था।

मैने जब खिड़की से झांक कर कमरे में देखा तो अलमारी खुली पड़ी थी और सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। इसके बाद देखा तो दो चांदी के पूजा के सेट, पायल, बिछिया सहित लगभग 60 हजार नगद चोर चोरी कर ले गए हैं। पुलिस ने 4 बजे रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है और पुलिस ने अपनी मर्जी के अनुसार रिपोर्ट लिखी है।

इसके अलावा पूर्व में भी नगर एवं क्षेत्र के थाना अंतर्गत अनेक जगह चोरियां हुई हैं। जिनमें 25 मई 2020 को लकी रेस्टोरेंट में लाखों की चोरी हुई थी। इसी तरह 9 दिसंबर को वार्ड नंबर 8 विद्यानगर में ग्राम सचिव वकील भारद्वाज के यहां 5 लाख की चोरी चोरों द्वारा की गई थीं। इसके अलावा नगर के व्यापारी रत्नेश जैन के यहां व आशीष तिवारी के यहां चोरों ने चोरी की। इसके बावजूद भी पुलिस चोरी का पता लगाना में नाकाम साबित हो रही है।

वहीं पुलिस एसडीओपी अशोक चौरसिया का कहना है कि पुलिस को टाइट किया जा रहा है। जो भी चोरियां हुई हैं उनका जल्द से जल्द पता लगा लिया जाएगा और खुलासा करेंगे।

