पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Damoh
  • CM And State President, Malaiya's Supporters Shouted Slogans, Chief Minister Arrived In Damoh Amidst Murmurings Of By election

दमोह में मुख्यमंत्री:दमोह पहुंचे सीएम और प्रदेशाध्यक्ष, मलैया के समर्थकों ने की नारेबाजी, उपचुनाव की सुगबुगाहट के बीच दमोह पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री

दमोहएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाईल फोटो

शुक्रवार को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह और बीजेपी प्रदेशाध्यक्ष बीडी शर्मा ने पूर्व वित्तमंत्री जयंत मलैया के निवास पर पहुंचकर उनके पिता विजय कुमार मलैया के निधन पर शोक संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की।

उन्होंने करीब 46 मिनट तक पदाधिकारी और कार्यकर्ताओं से भेंट की। जैसे ही वे वापस लौटने लगे जयंत मलैया के समर्थकों ने नारेबाजी प्रारंभ की दी। इस बीच समर्थकों ने जयंत मलैया को उपचुनाव में दोबारा टिकट देकर प्रत्याशी बनाने की मांग कर डाली।

दरअसल दमोह में कांग्रेस के विधायक राहुल लोधी द्वारा इस्तीफा दिए जाने के बाद खाली हुई दमोह विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव की सुगबुगाहट तेज हो गई है। अगले पांच से छह माह में इस सीट पर उपचुनाव होना है। जिसमें कांग्रेस से बीजेपी में आए राहुल सिंह को बीजेपी का प्रत्याशी बनाने की चर्चा चल रही है। जबकि समर्थक पूर्व वित्तमंत्री जयंत मलैया को टिकट देकर प्रत्याशी बनाने को लेकर अपनी मंशा जाहिर कर रहे हैं।

मुख्यमंत्री चौहान और प्रदेशाध्यक्ष के सामने समर्थकों ने नारेबाजी के दौरान कहा कि दमोह का विधायक कैसा हो...जयंत मलैया जैसा हो...। हालांकि जब मुख्यमंत्री चौहान से इस बारे में पूछा गया तो उन्होंने शोक की घड़ी का हवाला देकर बात को ख़त्म कर दिया।

इसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री पूर्व भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष देवनारायण श्रीवास्तव के आवास पहुंचे। उन्होंने पूर्व भाजपा अध्यक्ष की धर्मपत्नि स्व. सरिता श्रीवास्तव के चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित कर श्रद्धाजंलि दी।

राहुल लोधी को टिकट दिए जाने के सवाल पर सी ने साधी चुप्पी

हैलीपेड पर मीडिया से चर्चा के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री चौहान ने कहा कि जयंत मलैया के पिताजी का स्वर्गवास हुआ था। आज अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करने आए हैं। मीडिया द्वारा कांग्रेस से भाजपा में आए राहुल सिंह को टिकट के सवाल पर उन्होंने कुछ नहीं बोला।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें