मारुताल सेंटर में चाेरी का मामला:सीएमएचओ ने किया केंद्र का निरीक्षण, सीएचओ को नोटिस

दमोहएक घंटा पहले
  • सीएमएचओ ने माैके पर जाकर लिया जायजा

सीएमएचओ डॉ. संगीता त्रिवेदी द्वारा केंद्राें काे औचक निरीक्षण किया गया। उन्हाेंने सीएचओ एएनएम को हाइरिस्‍क गर्भवती महिलाओं की पहचान सुरक्षित संस्थागत प्रसव का प्रबंधन के संबंध में समुचित निर्देश दिए। सीएमएचओ डॉ. त्रिवेदी ने आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में चल रहे वीएचएनडी सत्रों के अवलोकन दौरान मौजूद गर्भवती महिलाओं को अपने शिशुओं को पूर्ण टीकाकृत कराने की शपथ दिलाई।

उन्हें कोविड-19 संक्रमण से स्वयं एवं परिवार के सदस्यों के बचाव के लिए मास्क पहनने एवं समुचित दूरी बनाए रखने की भी हिदायत दी।

इस बीच जोरतलाखुर्द में सीएचओ के अनुपस्थित पाए जाने पर उन्‍हें नोटिस जारी किया गया। वे बिना पूर्व सूचना के अनुपस्थित थे। इसी तरह हैल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर मारूताल में चोरी का मामला संज्ञान में आने पर सीएमएचओ डॉ. त्रिवेदी ने मारूताल पहुंचकर सीएचओ से चर्चा की। सीएचओ ने भवन में रखे उपकरण, जैसे बीपी इंस्ट्यूमेंट, ग्लूकोमीटर, रजिस्टर, 3 कुर्सियां, बल्ब इत्यादि की चोरी होने का जिक्र किया। एक तरह से केंद्र चालू होने से पहले ही विवादों में आ गया।

यहां पर स्टाफ की भूमिका पर सवाल खड़ा हो गया है। सामग्री चाेरी होने की सूचना जैसे ही सीएमएचओ को मिली, वे तुरंत मौके पर पहुंचीं और उन्होंने जानकारी ली। उन्होंने बताया कि इस संबंध में एफआईआर भी दर्ज करा दी गई है।

