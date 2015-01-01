पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Sagar
  Damoh
  Damayantipuram Colony: Houses Not Allotted In A Year, Iron Gates Started Getting Stolen From Listened Houses

अनदेखी:दमयंतीपुरम काॅलोनी: एक साल में आवंटित नहीं हुए मकान, सूने घरों से लोहे के गेट होने लगे चोरी

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हाउसिंग बोर्ड मकान देने में कर रहा है देरी, एक साल लेट होने के बाद भी नहीं किए पूरे

शहर से सटे राजनगर मारूताल-समन्ना बाइपास किनारे बन रहे दमयंतीपुरम में अटल आश्रय आवासों का काम अटक गया है। काम बंद होने के साथ-साथ अब यहां पर मकानों की सामग्री चोरी होने लगी है। अज्ञात चोर यहां के मकानों के गेट चोरी करने लगे हैं। बीती रात कालोनी के दो मकानों के गेट चोरी हो गए। यहां पर बता दें कि कालोनी में मकान बनने के बाद उनका आवंटन अभी तक नहीं किया गया है। सूने पड़े मकानों से कभी फिटिंग वायर तो कभी पाइप लाइन चोरी हो रही है। एजेंसी की ओर से मकानों की सुरक्षा को लेकर भी कोई पुख्ता इंतजाम नहीं किया गया है।

आवंटन की प्रक्रिया में देरी होने के चलते और एजेंसी की लापरवाही से अब हाेने लगीं हैं चोरियां

यहां पर 80 फीसदी मकानों का निर्माण कार्य पूरा हो चुका है, लेकिन कुछ मकान अब भी बाकी रह गए हैं। मकान पूरे बनने के बाद उनके आवंटन की प्रक्रिया होनी थी, लेकिन देरी होने के चलते और एजेंसी की लापरवाही से अब चोरियां होने लगी हैं। तीन मकानों के गेट चोरी होने बात एजेंसी ने कही है।

एजेंसी के राजेंद्र पटेल का कहना है कि अज्ञात चोर मकानों में चोरी कर रहे हैं। उन्हें संदेह है कि आसपास के लोग ही इस काम को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। हैरानी की बात यह है कि एजेसंी की ओर से मकानों की सुरक्षा को लेकर जो इंतजाम किया गया है, वह नाकाफी है। न तो यहां पर लोगों को आवास आवंटित किए जा रहे हैं और न ही मकानों की सुरक्षा की जा रही है। कई लोगों ने तो बैंक से लोन लेकर मकान बुक कराए हैं, लेकिन समय सीमा में आवंटन न होने की वजह से लोगों को नुकसान हो रहा है।

उन्हें बैंक में लोन की किस्त भी देना पड़ रही है और मकान का किराया भी। एक आवंटी आर पांडे और राजकुमार जैन ने बताया कि उन्होंने मकान के लिए लोन लिया था, जिसकी किस्त भी देनी पड़ रही है। ठेकेदार ने बताया कि दो मकानों के गेट चाेरी हो गए हैं, कुछ मकानों को नुकसान भी पहुंचाया है। हालांकि चौकीदार तैनात किया गया है।

आंदोलन करने की हो रही तैयारी

स्थानीय निवासी रितेश अवस्थी ने बताया कि वर्ष 2016 में भवन बनकर तैयार हो जाती थी लेकिन अब तक तैयार नहीं हो पाए कई लोगों ने लोन लेकर भवन बुक कराए थे चने ब्याज भी देना पड़ रहा है और मकान का किराया भी इस तरह की स्थिति बनने से लोग परेशान हैं मगर इसके बाद भी एजेंसी इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रही है इसलिए अब सारे आवंटी मिलकर उग्र आंदोलन करेंगे और नौबत आएगी तो चक्का जाम भी करेंगे ताकि लोगों को अधिकारियों की लापरवाही के चलते दोगुनी मार ना झेलना पड़े।

