हमला:जमीन की अलग बही न बनवाने पर घर में घुसकर जानलेवा हमला

दमोह2 घंटे पहले
  • नोहटा थाना क्षेत्र के घटेरा गांव की घटना, घायल भर्ती

नोहटा थाना क्षेत्र के घटेरा गांव में बुधवार की रात एक व्यक्ति पर घर में घुसकर जानलेवा हमला कर गंभीर करने का मामला सामने आया है। देर रात व्यक्ति को इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। पुलिस ने मामला जांच में लिया है।

जानकारी अनुसार घटेरा निवासी टेकसींग पिता हीरासींग लोधी 48 के ऊपर घर में घुसकर मिथुन, गंद्राव सींग, वीर सींग, गनेश सहित अन्य लोगाें ने घर में घुसकर लाठी धारदार हथियार से हमला कर गंभीर कर दिया। टेकसींग के सिर कान आंख के पास चोटें आई हैं।

घायल की पत्नी ममता ने बताया कि पैतृक 3 एकड़ जमीन पर हम लोग और आरोपी खेती करते हैं जमीन शामलाती है जिसकी आरोपी अलग बही बनवाना चाहते हैं लेकिन हम लोग अलग बही नहीं बनवा रहे हैं इस कारण आरोपियों ने रात करीब 8.30 बजे घर में घुसकर पति के ऊपर हमला कर दिया मैंने और मेरी बेटी ने दूसरे कमरे में जाकर दरवाजा बंद कर खुद को बचाया। उन्होंने बताया कि मेरा बेटा फौज में है जो बाहर रहता है यहां हम लोग अकेले रहते हैं इस कारण आरोपी बेवजह परेशान करते हैं।

घटना के समय हम लोग चिल्लाते रहे लेकिन कुछ आरोपी बाहर खडे़ थे जिससे बचाने के लिए कोई नहीं आ सका। 100 डायल को फोन किया लेकिन पुलिस भी दो घंटे बाद मौके पर पहुंची। बाद में पुलिस ने मामूली धाराओं के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज किया है जबकि पति पर जानलेवा हमला हुआ है।

