ज्ञापन:शहर के बजरिया वार्ड नंबर 6 का आरक्षण पुनः कराने की मांग

दमोह2 घंटे पहले
शहर के बजरिया वार्ड नंबर 6 का आरक्षण पुनः कराने की मांग को लेकर मंगलवार को वार्डवासियों ने कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचकर जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी के नाम तहसीलदार डॉ. बबीता राठौर को आवेदन दिया।

इस मौके पर प्रेमलाल अहिरवाल ने बताया कि बजरिया वार्ड नंबर 6 रानी दमयंती वार्ड क्रमांक 36 का आरक्षण अनुसूचित जाति महिला से पिछड़ा वर्ग किया गया जो गलत है विगत 25 वर्षों में सीता पटेल, कमल राय, गुल्लन पठान, संगीता ठाकुर, महिमा झारिया पिछड़ा वर्ग से आरक्षण एवं सामान्य वर्ग से आरक्षण वर्ग से आरक्षण महिला पुरूष हुई लेकिन अनुसूचित जाति 2015 महिला सीट थी रोटेशन के अनुसार 2020 में अनुसूचित जाति पुरुष होनी थी अनुसूचित जाति की संख्या अधिक है फिर भी कर्मचारियों की गलितयों के कारण पिछड़ा वर्ग आरक्षण कर दिया गया जो कि गलत है।

वार्डवासियों ने आरक्षण को अनुसूचित जाति पुरुष कराने की एवं जो भी कर्मचारी दोषी हो उन पर कार्यवाही करने की मांग की है। इस दौरान चमनलाल, हरिश्चंद्र, देवीदास अहिरवार, भरत, प्रकाश, रम्मू आदि की उपस्थिति रही।

