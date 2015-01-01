पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दमोह:पीएम से मांग, आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान को जमीनी स्तर पर लाने कदम उठाए जाएं: कैट

दमोह
कन्फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया ट्रेडर्स कैट द्वारा मंगलवार को एक ज्ञापन कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचकर प्रधानमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर को सौंपा गया। इस दौरान ज्ञापन के माध्यम से कहा गया कि ई कॉमर्स कंपनियों द्वारा एफडीआई नीति और अन्य कानूनों का उल्लंघन लोकल फॉर वोकल और आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान को सुदृढ करने आवश्यक कदम उठाए जाएं।

कैट के देशव्यापी अभियान अंतर्गत डिजिटल कॉमर्स को अपनाया है। लेकिन बड़ी विदेशी ई काॅमर्स कंपनियों ने अपने असीमित संसाधनों के बल पर सरकार की एफडीआई नीति और कानूनों, नियमों का उल्लंघन करते हुए भारत के ई कामर्स व्यवसाय और करोड़ों व्यापारियों द्वारा खुदरा व्यापार करते हुए अपनी रोजी रोटी कमाने को बर्बाद करने तथा देश के रिटेल व्यापार पर अपना एकाधिकार बनाने कोई कसर नहीं छोटी है।

इस अभियान को देश के जनजन तक पहुंचाने के लिए सुझाव है कि व्यापार उपभोक्ता, नागरिक, समाज और छोटे निर्माताओं के लिए प्रतिनिधियों के साथ सरकारी अधिकारियों की एक संयुक्ति समिति का गठन राष्ट्रीय स्तर, राज्य स्तर, जिलास्तर पर किया जाना चाहिए। इस मौके पर जिलाध्यक्ष राकेश अग्रवाल, माणिकचंद सचदेव, प्रमोद बजाज, राकेश मोगिया आदि उपस्थित रहे।

