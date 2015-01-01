पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान की आत्महत्या पर हंगामा:कर्ज होने पर किसान ने खेत में ही फांसी लगाकर दी जान, विरोध में सड़क पर जाम

दमोह/तेंदूखेड़ा. किसान का शव चौराहे पर रखकर परिजनों ने लगाया सड़क पर जाम। इस दौरान बड़ी संख्या में लोग उपस्थित रहे।
  • पत्नी के नाम पर किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड पर था 96 हजार कर्ज, शनिवार को थी पेशी
  • गेहूं की फसल से थी उम्मीद, परिजन का आरोप- तीन लाख रुपए का कर्ज था

फसल खराब और कर्ज के बोझ में दबे एक किसान ने शुक्रवार को अपने ही खेत में लगे आम के पेड़ से फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। किसान की मौत के बाद परिजन व अहिरवार समाज के लोगों ने आक्रोशित होकर दोपहर डेढ़ बजे शव बस स्टैंड चौराहे पर रखकर जाम लगा दिया।

परिजन ने प्रशासन के खिलाफ जमकर नारे बाजी की। लगभग आधा घंटे से ज्यादा समय तक जाम लगा रहा। जबलपुर दमोह मुख्य मार्ग होने के कारण सड़क दोनों ओर वाहनों की लंबी कतारें लग गईं। मौके पर थाना प्रभारी नीतू खटीक ने पहुंचकर किसान के परिजनों को जांच का आश्वासन दिया। इसके बाद परिजनों ने जाम खोला।

जाम की सूचना मिलने पर एसडीएम और तहसीलदार नहीं पहुंच सके थे, बताते हैं कि शुक्रवार को अधिकारी कलेक्टर तरूण राठी के साथ धान खरीदी केंद्रों का निरीक्षण कराने आए थे। किसान के लिए चिंता की बात यह थी कि उसकी पत्नी के नाम किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड पर 96 हजार रुपए कर्ज को लेकर कोर्ट परिसर में पेश होने का नाेटिस मिला था, शनिवार को उसे पेश होना था, लेकिन उसने आत्मघाती कदम उठा लिया।

ग्राम बैलबाड़ा का मामला : किसान के पास सिर्फ ढाई एकड़ जमीन थी, पिछला कर्ज था

ग्राम बैलबाड़ा में रूपलाल पिता हलके अहिरवार 40 ने ही खेत में लगे आम पेड़ पर फांसी का फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। मृतक किसान के पुत्र राहुल अहिरवार ने बताया कि उसके पिता ग्राम में ही खेती करते थे। उनके पास सिर्फ ढा़ई एकड़ जमीन है। पिछली धान की फसल की उपज नहीं हुई सिर्फ 15 क्विंटल धान हुई थी, जिसका भी कर्ज बाकी था।

वर्तमान में गेंहू की फसल भी सूख रही थी। इसके अलावा लगभग 15 एकड़ जमीन अदिया-बटिया पर ले ली थी, पूरे खेत में गेंहू की बोवनी की थी, लेकिन पानी के अभाव के कारण फसल सूख गई थी। कनेक्शन न लेने पर बिजली कंपनी के कर्मचारी पंप की लाइन भी ले गए थे।

कुछ साहूकारों से 5 प्रतिशत ब्याज से लोगों से लाखों रुपए का कर्ज लिया था, बेटे का आरोप है कि पता पर लगभग 3 लाख रुपए से अधिक का कर्ज हो गया था और कर्ज भी बढ़ता जा रहा था। जिसकी चिंता पिता को लगी हुई थी। गुरूवार को खेत गए थे, लेकिन लौटे नहीं। सुबह जाकर देखा तो खेत पेड़ से लटके हुए थे।

तीन दिन पहले मिला था नोटिस : बैंक कर्मचारियों ने घर आकर दिया था नोटिस

मृतक के छोटे भाई तुलसी राम ने बताया कि भाई पर करीब तीन लाख रुपए का कर्ज हो गया था। तीन दिन पहले घर पर बैंक के कर्मचारी आए थे और नोटिस देकर चले गए थे, मृतक की पत्नी माया से पति के बारे में जानकारी ली थी, जिस पर महिला ने बताया था कि वे खेत पर गए हैं, इससे पहले शनिवार को विद्युत कंपनी के कर्मचारी आए थे और पंप का तार काटकर ले गए थे।

कर्मचारियों में एक कर्मचारी पवन केवट नाम का था। इस बार 11 बोरा गेहूं बोया था, लेकिन बोवनी के बाद सिंचाई न होने से फसल सूख रही थी। जब भी भाई बैठते थे तो एक ही बात करके थे, पहले धान का कर्ज था, अब गेहूं के लिए कर्ज लिया, तीन लाख रुपए का कर्ज कहां से देंगे। मृतक की पत्नी माया बाई के नाम पर एक नोटिस भी घर में मिला है। जिसमें लोक अदालत के माध्यम से 96 हजार 81 रुपए 75 पैसे के ब्याज की वसूली का मुकदमा होने की बात कही गई है। किसान को 12 दिसंबर को 11 बजे तेंदूखेड़ा कोर्ट परिसर में उपस्थित की बात कही गई थी।

