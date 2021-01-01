पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

11 वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस कार्यक्रम:दिव्यांग अंजली को दिया एपिक कार्ड; मतदाताओं को दिलाई शपथ

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
कलेक्टोरेट परिसर में सोमवार को कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी तरूण राठी की अध्यक्षता में 11 वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस कार्यक्रम किया गया। इस मौके पर उन्होंने एक दिव्यांग नव मतदाता अंजली चौहान को एपिक कार्ड दिया। उन्होंने राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त का संदेश वाचन किया तथा मतदाताओं का शपथ दिलाई। कार्यक्रम में अपर कलेक्टर एवं उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी आनंद कोपरिहा, डिप्टी कलेक्टर अभिषेक ठाकुर, भव्या त्रिपाठी मंचासीन थीं।

कलेक्टर ने 11 वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर दिए गए संदेश में कहा भारत निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा सदैव इस बात पर बल दिया गया है कि प्रत्येक मत महत्वपूर्ण है और चुनाव आयोग का निरंतर प्रयास रहा है कि कोई मतदाता न छूटे। यह दिन हमें मतदाताओं के अधिकारों और जिम्मेदारियों की याद दिलाता है। राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस 2021 के लिए रखा गया थीम है, मतदाता बनें सशक्त, सुरक्षित, सतर्क और जागरूक। कार्यक्रम के पूर्व में डिप्टी कलेक्टर अभिषेक ठाकुर ने कहा राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस की सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि 11 जनवरी की स्थिति में ऐसे युवा जो 18 वर्ष की आयु पूर्ण करते हैं वह अपना नाम मतदाता सूची में जुड़वा सकते हैं।

उन्होंने कहा राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम 8 फरवरी से 15 फरवरी तक चलना हैं, जिसके तहत नये मतदाता अपने नाम मतदाता सुची मे जुड़वा सकते हैं। कार्यक्रम का संचालन डॉ आलोक सोनवलकर ने किया। आभार विपिन चौबे ने माना। इस मौके पर मतदाताओं द्वारा शपथ ली गई। कार्यक्रम में तहसीलदार डॉ बबीता राठौर, नायब तहसीलदार विजय साहू, डीईओ एचआर नेमा, प्रभारी सीएमओ कपिल खरे, बीएलओ सहित बड़ी संख्या में अधिकारी कर्मचारी मौजूद थे।

