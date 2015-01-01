पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विचार:संयम धारण करने में जीवन का सार: आचार्य श्री निर्भय सागर

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
  • दिगंबर जैन धर्मशाला में आयोजित हुआ पिच्छिका परिवर्तन समारोह

वैज्ञानिक संत आचार्यश्री निर्भय सागर महाराज सत्संग का पिच्छिका परिवर्तन समारोह दिगंबर जैन धर्मशाला में संपन्न हुआ। आचार्यश्री की पुरानी पिच्छिका प्राप्त करने का सौभाग्य अरुण कुमार, सपना जैन परिवार को हुआ। नवीन पिच्छिका देने का सौभाग्य नेमीचंद, सरिता बजाज दमोह, मनोज कुमार भोपाल, जयश्री विमल कुमार छतरपुर को प्राप्त हुआ।

मुनिश्री शिवदत्त सागरजी महाराज की पुरानी पिच्छिका करने का सौभाग्य बाबूलाल जैन, राजेंद्र कुमार आनंद कुमार को प्राप्त हुआ। मुनिश्री हेमदत्त सागर, मुनिश्री सुदत्त सागर, मुनि सोमदत्त सागर, मुनि गुरुदत्त सागर, छुल्लक विभद्रसागर, चंद्रदत्त सागर, सुभद्र सागर महाराज की पुरानी पिच्छिका प्राप्त करने का सौभाग्य अशोक कुमार सागर को प्राप्त हुआ।

इसी तरह अन्य मुनिश्री की पिच्छिका परिवर्तन हुआ। आचार्यश्री के संघग मुनि महाराज के परिजन जो राहतगढ़, गुना, इंदौर, मझआ मछुआ बरा, छतरपुर, सागर, पथरिया, जबलपुर, आगरा नगर से पधारे उन सभी श्रावक जनों का सम्मान किया गया। सभी जैन महिला मंडल बालिका मंडल एवं बाल मंडल वालों ने श्रीफल समर्पित करके आचार्य संघ से आशीर्वाद दिया।

आचार्य श्री ने पिच्छी का महत्व बताते हुए कहा पिच्छी मोक्ष मार्ग का प्रतीक है। रस्सी सम्यक दर्शन का प्रतीक है। पंख सम्यक ज्ञान के प्रतीक है और लकड़ी की डंडी सम्यक चारित्र का प्रतीक है। इसी कारण मुनिराज मयूर पंख की पिच्छी रखते हैं।

इस के रखने का दूसरा कारण यह भी है कि पंख मोर के होते हैं, मोरनी के नहीं क्योंकि मुनिजन ब्रह्मचर्य व्रत का पालन करने से स्त्री की कोई वस्तु अपने पास नहीं रखते। मयूर पंख का हर संप्रदाय में महत्व है। उन्होंने कहा पिच्छी परिवर्तन समारोह हृदय परिवर्तन का समारोह है। जो भक्त सतगुरु की 4 माह तक सेवा करता है उसे यह सेवा एवं संयम के फल से प्राप्त होती है।

