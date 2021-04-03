पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संदर्भित घोषणा पत्र:मतदाता पुनरीक्षण में सभी सहभागी हों: लारिया

दमोहएक घंटा पहले
जिला भारतीय जनता पार्टी की कामकाजी बैठक गुरूवार को जिला कार्यालय में हुई। बैठक में नरयावली विधायक वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता प्रदीप लारिया उपस्थित थे। अध्यक्षता जिलाध्यक्ष एडवोकेट प्रीतम सिंह लोधी ने की। इस मौके पर वेयरहाउसिंग एंड लॉजिस्टिक्स कॉरपोरेशन के अध्यक्ष कैबिनेट मंत्री का दर्जा प्राप्त राहुल सिंह, हटा विधायक पीएल तंतुवाय, जबेरा विधायक धर्मेंद्र सिंह लोधी, पूर्व मंत्री दशरथ सिंह लोधी,पूर्व विधायक लखन पटेल, पूर्व भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष देवनारायण श्रीवास्तव, सांसद प्रतिनिधि आलोक गोस्वामी, नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष मालती असाटी, आजीवन सहयोग निधि प्रभारी रमन खत्री, सतीश तिवारी मंच पर उपस्थित थे। नगरी निकाय चुनाव को लेकर प्रदेश द्वारा नियुक्त नरयावली विधायक लारिया ने नगरी निकाय चुनाव से संबंधित विभिन्न बातों को कार्यकर्ताओं के समक्ष रखते हुए कहा कि 8 से 15 फरवरी तक आयोजित मतदाता पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम में सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को लगकर सहभागी होना है साथ ही निकाय स्तर पर कॉल सेंटर, सोशल मीडिया के प्रभारी और नगरी निकाय चुनाव से संदर्भित घोषणा पत्र बनाने की भी बात कही। जिलाध्यक्ष लोधी ने बैठक की प्रस्तावना रखते हुए बताया कि आजीवन सहयोग निधि एवं नगरीय निकाय चुनाव को देखते हुए पुनरीक्षित मतदाता सूची कार्यक्रम के संदर्भ में यह बैठक आयोजित की गई है। निकट आसन्न नगरी निकाय चुनाव को ध्यान में रखते हुए सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को अपने स्तर पर पार्टी द्वारा तय किए गए कार्यक्रमों को आयोजित करना है। साथ ही आजीवन सहयोग निधि कार्यक्रम का लक्ष्य भी पूरा करना है। रमन खत्री ने बताया कि इस वर्ष लगभग तिगना लक्ष्य हम सभी ने लिया है जिसे पूरा करने का उत्तरदायित्व भी सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का है। अन्य वक्ताओं ने भी विचार रखे। कार्यक्रम का संचालन जिला मीडिया प्रभारी संजय सेन ने किया। आभार नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष मनीष तिवारी ने माना। आजीवन सहयोग निधि कार्यक्रम का हुआ शुभारंभ: केंद्रीय नेतृत्व के निर्देशानुसार भाजपा आजीवन सहयोग निधि कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ जिला कार्यालय में किया गया। मालती असाटी की समर्पण निधि की रसीद काटकर कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया गया। इस मौके पर आजीवन सहयोग निधि प्रभारी रमन खत्री, सह प्रभारी संजय सेन, सतीश तिवारी, बृजभूषण गर्ग, कविता राय, देवी सिंह, रामलाल उपाध्याय, मोंटी रैकवार, पंकज सेन सहित कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

