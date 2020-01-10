पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूल खुलने का पहला दिन:क्लास में कोरोना का डर, अभिभावकों ने बच्चों को नहीं भेजा स्कूल, इसलिए उपस्थिति कम ही नजर आई

दमोह13 घंटे पहले
दमोह। एक्सीलेंस स्कूल में 5 बच्चों को छह फीट दूरी पर बैठा कर शिक्षक ने पढ़ाई संबंधी चर्चा की।
  • पहले टेबलों को सैनिटाइज किया, इसके बाद छह-छह फीट की दूरी पर बैठाया

छह माह बाद सोमवार से कक्षा नवमीं से बारहवीं तक के स्कूल खुल गए। लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से अधिकांश स्कूलों में बच्चे नहीं पहुंचे, कुछ स्कूलों में नाममात्र ही बच्चे दिखाई दिए। स्कूल खुलने की गाइड लाइन की वजह से शिक्षक तो समय पर पहुंच गए, लेकिन इस दौरान स्कूलों को दोबारा सैनिटाइज किया गया। मुख्य गेट पर बच्चों के हाथों को सैनिटाइज करने के लिए कर्मचारी भी नियुक्त किया गया। भास्कर टीम ने सोमवार की दोपहर 12.30 बजे एक्सीलेंस स्कूल का जायजा लिया। यहां पर एक कक्षा में पांच बच्चे आए हुए थे। शिक्षक व प्राचार्य ने अभिभावकों के सहमति पत्र देने के बाद उन्हें कक्षा में छह-छह फीट की दूरी पर बैठाया। इस दौरान बच्चों ने अपनी पढ़ाई के संबंध में शिक्षकों से परामर्श लिया। इसके बाद उन्हें घर रवाना कर दिया। नवमीं के छात्र बालमुकुंद राय ने बताया कि आज स्कूल में हमारा पहला दिन है। माता-पिता से सहमति पत्र लिखवाकर लाए हैं। शिक्षक से पढ़ाई के संबंध में परामर्श लेना था, इसलिए आए हैं।

अभिभावकों से सहमती पत्र लेकर पहुंचे, शिक्षकों ने दिया परामर्श

इधर जेपीबी स्कूल में नवमीं से बारहवीं तक के विद्यार्थी पहुंचे तो सबसे पहले गेट पर तैनात भृत्य द्वारा सैनिटाइज किया गया। पहले दिन छात्राओं को शिक्षकों द्वारा पुस्तकों देकर घर रवाना कर दिया गया। कुछ छात्राएं बरामदे में दूर-दूर लगी टेबल कुर्सियों पर बैठकर पढ़ाई के संबंध में चर्चा करती हुईं नजर आईं। छात्रा प्रिया, रागिनी ने बताया कि मार्च से लॉकडाउन लगा है, तब से हम अभी पहली बार ही स्कूल आए हैं।

अभी हम केवल स्कूल का माहौल देखने आए हैं, एक-दो दिन में अभिभावक से सहमति पत्र लेकर आएंगे, इसके बाद ही कक्षा में बैठना शुरू करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि अभी ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं भी चल रही हैं, इसलिए जिस दिन शिक्षकों से कुछ समझना होगा, उसी दिन स्कूल आएंगे। शासकीय एमएलबी स्कूल में भी छात्राएं पहुंची थीं, लेकिन वह अभी अभिभावकों से सहमति पत्र नहीं लाई थीं। प्राचार्य एसएल अहिरवार ने बताया कि स्कूल आने के लिए कोई दबाव नहीं है। छात्राएं स्वेच्छा से आ सकती हैं। लेकिन उन्हें सहमति पत्र लाना होगा।

दमोह। जेपीवी स्कूल में बरामदे में बैठकर छात्राओं ने एक दूसरे से पढ़ाई के संबंध में डिस्कस किया।
ज्यादातर बच्चे ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई से खुश
एक्सीलेंस स्कूल के प्राचार्य केके पांडेय ने बताया कि सोमवार को आधा दर्जन बच्चे ही सहमति पत्र लेकर स्कूल आए थे। शिक्षक द्वारा कुछ देर उन्हीं से पढ़ाई के संबंध में चर्चा की गई। ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई भी चल रही है। ज्यादातर बच्चे ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई से खुश हैं, इसलिए कम संख्या में बच्चे स्कूल आए।

