कार्रवाई:नमकीन फैक्ट्री संचालक पर एफआईआर दर्ज की

दमोह5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

खजरी माेहल्ला सिविल वार्ड नंबर 9 स्थित प्रकाश नमकीन फैक्ट्री के निरीक्षण के दौरान नमकीन मिक्सचर के नमूने लिए गए। निर्माण यूनिट में नमकीन का निर्माण एवं स्टॉक भंडारण अस्वास्थ्य कर परिस्थितियों में होते हुए पाया गया। निर्माण स्थल के चारों ओर दूषित वातावरण में नमकीन का निर्माण हो रहा था।

नमकीन का भंडारण भी खुले में जमीन पर दीवार से सटे हुए किया जा रहा था। निर्माण स्थल के पास जंग-युक्त तेल के खाली डिब्बे रखे हुए पाए गए। परिसर में पर्याप्त वेंटिलेशन की कमी, रोशनी एवं लाइट व्यवस्था का अभाव देखा गया था। परिसर में फूड सेफ्टी डिस्प्ले बोर्ड भी लगा हुआ नहीं पाया गया। पेस्ट कंट्रोल प्रबंधन की व्यवस्था का अभाव देखा गया था। कार्यरत कर्मचारियों का मेडिकल फिटनेस प्रमाण पत्र मौके पर नहीं पाया गया।

परिसर के निरीक्षण के दौरान 135 किलो नमकीन मिक्सचर जो कि अस्वास्थ्यकर परिस्थितियों में संग्रहित पाया गया था जिसकी कीमत लगभग 10 हजार 125 रुपए है मौके पर अवमानक होने की आशंका के आधार पर धारा 38 के तहत जब्त किया गया। मौके पर इन अनियमितताओं के पाए जाने के कारण नमकीन निर्माता प्रकाश चंद नोतवानी द्वारा खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं मानक अधिनियम 2006 की धारा 55 एवं 56 का उल्लंघन किया जा रहा था। भारतीय दंड संहिता की धारा 269 एवं 273 एवं खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं मानक अधिनियम 2006 की धारा 55 एवं 56 का उल्लंघन करते हुए पाए जाने के आधार पर नमकीन निर्माता प्रकाशचंद नोतवानी के विरुद्ध कोतवाली में एफआईआर खाद्य सुरक्षा प्रशासन विभाग द्वारा की गई है।

मौके पर अस्वास्थ्यकर परिस्थितियों में नमकीन का निर्माण, भंडारण एवं वितरण पाए जाने के कारण खाद्य पंजीकरण प्राधिकारी द्वारा नमकीन निर्माता प्रकाशचंद नोतवानी के खाद्य पंजीयन को सात दिन के लिए निलंबित कर दिया गया है। इस अवधि में नमकीन फैक्ट्री में किसी भी प्रकार का खाद्य कारोबार करना प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।

