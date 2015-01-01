पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ा गिरोह सक्रिय:पांच ट्राॅली खैर की लकड़ी छोड़कर भागे तस्कर, देर रात तक जांच करती रही टीम

  • 15 दिन पहले ही हटा के पास बड़ी मात्रा में जब्त की गई थी लकड़ी

पन्ना और दमोह की सीमा से सटे सगौनी रेंज के मगरा बीट और उसके आसपास बड़े स्तर पर खैर की लकड़ी की तस्करी होने की सूचना पर वन विभाग की टीम ने दबिश दी है। दमोह का अमला और बाहर से आई अधिकारियों की टीम ने पन्ना के बफर जोन एरिया से सटे दुबे गांव पांच ट्राली खैर की लकड़ी जब्त की है।

अधिकारियों ने लकड़ी की नपाई कर ली है। देर रात मौके पर कार्रवाई जारी थी। बताया जाता है कि यह लकड़ी उत्तरप्रदेश और राजस्थान भेजने की तैयारी थी, लेकिन इससे पहले ही मुखबिर की सूचना मिल गई और वन विभाग की टीम ने दबिश दे दी।

पान का कत्था बनाने में किया जाता है खैर की लकड़ी का उपयोग

वन विभाग के सूत्रों के मुताबिक पन्ना और दमोह के बीच में सगौनी के मगरा बीट में कुछ हद तक खैर की लकड़ी पाई जाती है। कुछ समय से बीट के जंगल से इस लकड़ी की तस्करी की जा रही है। खैर की लकड़ी का उपयोग पान में उपयोग होने वाले कत्थे को बनाने में किया जाता है और यह काफी कीमती है।

इससे करीब 15 दिन पहले वन विभाग की संयुक्त टीम द्वारा सगोनी रेंज के बिलाखुर्द के पास करीब 20 लाख रुपए की खैर (कत्था) की पकड़ी गई लकड़ी किसकी है और कहां से आई इसके बारे में कोई पता नहीं चल सका था। इस मामले में अधिकारियों की ओर से कोई कार्रवाई भी नहीं की गई। यहां पर जब्ती में कुल 700 नग लकड़ी पाई गई थी।

लकड़ी बाहर ले जाने की फिराक में था गिरोह

वन विभाग के एसडीओ ने बताया कि रैपुरा पन्ना क्षेत्र और दमोह के सगौनी बीट के बीच में कोई गिरोह लकड़ी लेकर बाहर जाने की फिराक में था, लेकिन अमले की दबिश के चलते वह पन्ना के बफर जोन एरिया से सटे एक दुबे गांव के खेत में पांच ट्राॅली लकड़ी खाली कर भाग गया। उन्होंने बताया कि अधिकारियों की टीम जांच करने में लगी हुई है। जहां से लकड़ी काटी गई है, वह एरिया करीब 10 किमी के बीच जंगल में है। अभी अधिकारियों की टीम मौके पर है। पूरी लकड़ी की नपाई के बाद कीमत पता चलेगा।

जांच में आरोपियों के नाम सामने नहीं आए: बताते हैं कि बड़े स्तर पर कार्रवाई होने के बाद अधिकारियों ने हटा वन परिक्षेत्र अधिकारी संतोष कुमार श्रीवास्तव को हटा दिया है। उन्हें दूसरी जगह पदस्थ कर दिया गया है, मगर अब तक पूरी जांच में आरोपियों के नाम सामने नहीं आए हैं।

