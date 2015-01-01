पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:दिनभर छाई रही धुंध, रात का तापमान 2.5 डिग्री नीचे आया

दमोह4 घंटे पहले
  • पिछले 24 घंटे में 12 मिमी बारिश दर्ज, आज से 20 दिसंबर तक आंशिक बादल छाए रहने की संभावना, ठंड और अधिक बढ़ेगी

शहर में मंगलवार को बारिश नहीं हुई, लेकिन दिनभर मौसम में ठंडक बनी रही। आसमान पर धुंध छाई रही। सूरज बादलों के बीच छिपा रहा। सर्द हवाओं का असर बना रहा। बादलों के कारण दिन का तापमान ऊपर 0.3 डिग्री ऊपर चढ़ गया लेकिन रात का पारा 2.5 डिग्री लुढक गया। मंगलवार को रात का तापमान 13.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया एवं दिन का पारा 22.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। जबकि सोमवार को रात का तापमान 15.5 डिग्री एवं दिन का तापमान 22.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। पिछले 24 घंटों में 12 मिमी बारिश रिकार्ड की गई है।

शाम 5 बजे तक 8 मिमी बारिश दर्ज, चार दिन में 16 मिमी बारिश रिकार्ड

सोमवार को दोपहर से रात तक बारिश हुई इस बीच शाम 5 बजे तक 8 मिमी बारिश हो चुकी थी इसके बाद 4 मिमी बारिश और रिकार्ड की गई। शहर में चार दिन 16 मिमी बारिश दर्ज हुई है। बारिश से रबी सीजन की फसलों को फायदा होने की उम्मीद है। वहीं मौसम में ठंड का असर बढ़ गया। इसके पहले तापमान ऊपर चढ़ने से दिन के समय ठंड गायब हो गई थी।

16 से 20 दिसंबर तक 24 से 27 के बीच रहेगा पारा

कृषि मौसम वैज्ञानिक राजेश खवशे ने बताया मौसम पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार दमोह जिला में 16 से 20 दिसंबर के बीच आंशिक बादल छाए रहने की संभावना है। अधिकतम तापमान 24-27 डिग्री एवं न्यूनतम तापमान 8-13 डिग्री सेंटीग्रेट की संभावना है। अधिकतम सापेक्षित आर्द्रता 26 से 89 प्रतिशत एवं न्यूनतम सापेक्षित आर्द्रता 16 से 63 प्रतिशत रहने की संभावना है। आने वाले दिनों में हवा की दिशा उत्तर-पूर्व से दक्षिण-पूर्व दिशा में चलने एवं गति 6-14 किमी प्रति घंटे रहने की संभावना है।

सब्जियों-फलों की फसलों में लग सकता है कीट​​​​​​​

उन्होंने किसानों को सलाह दी है कि आगामी दिनाें में आंशिक रूप से बादल युक्त मौसम रहने के कारण सब्जियों एवं फल वाली फसलों में रसचूसक कीट का प्रकोप हो सकता है। फसलों की सतत निगरानी करें तथा क्षति अधिक होने की स्थिति में इमिडाक्लोरोफ्रिड 0.5 मिली प्रति लीटर पानी के साथ छिड़काव करें। चने की फसल में कीट प्रबंधन के लिए फीरोमोन प्रपंच प्रकाश प्रपंच या खेतों में पक्षियों के बैठने के लिए टी आकार की खूंटी का प्रयोग करें। समय पर बोई गई चने की फसल में 35 दिन बाद खुटाई अवश्य करें।

