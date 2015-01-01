पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:घंटाघर चौराहे पर सालों से अवैध कब्जे कर लगा रखी थीं दुकानें, पूरा मार्केट हटाया

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजस्व एवं नगर पालिका की टीम ने की कार्रवाई, अब आवागमन में होगी सहूलियत

पिछले कुछ महीनों से शहर के घंटाघर चौराहे के पास मुख्य सड़क पर अवैध रूप किया गया अतिक्रमण नगरपालिका और जिला प्रशासन ने मिलकर हटाया। इस बीच दूध, दही, पनीर, चाय और पान की दुकानों को हटाया। इस बीच तहसीलदार बबीता राठौर ने दुकानदारों से नसीहत दी। उन्होंने दुकानदारों को बताया कि अतिक्रमण से दमोह की छवि खराब हो रही है, लोग आते हैं और कहते हैं कि दमोह सबसे गंदा शहर है। इस छवि को ठीक करने के लिए सभी हो सहयोग करना होगा।

दरअसल बूंदाबहू मंदिर की दीवार से सटाकर यहां पर कई वर्षों से दुकानें संचालित की जा रहीं थीं। इन दुकानों के सामने आधी सड़क पर दो पहिया वाहन सुबह से लेकर रात तक खड़े रहते थे। जिसकी वजह से घंटाघर पर आए दिन जाम के हालात बने रहते थे। जिससे लोगों को आने-जाने में भी खासी परेशानी होती थी।

प्रशासन द्वारा सभी दुकानदारों को नोटिस जारी कर जगह खाली करने के निर्देश दिए गए थे। त्योहार पर दुकानदारों को नुकसान को देखते हुए प्रशासन द्वारा कुछ राहत भी दी गई, लेकिन समय-सीमा निकलने के बाद भी जब दुकानें नहीं हटाईं गई तो प्रशासन को सख्ती दिखाना पड़ी।

सुबह 10 बजे तहसीलदार बबीता राठौर, सीएमओ बीडी कतरोलिया, आरआई दिनेश असाटी, स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी जावेद खान सहित नगर पालिका, राजस्व विभाग का अतिक्रमण विरोधी अमला पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचा। अमला देखकर स्वयं दुकानदारों ने अपनी दुकानें खाली करना शुरू कर दीं।

अमला ने वहां से पूरा अतिक्रमण हटाया। बाद में अधिकारी मागंज स्कूल के सामने अतिक्रमण हटाने पहुंचा। यहां पर करीब 15 दुकानदारों ने स्कूल की दीवार से सटाकर बड़े-बड़े टपरे रख लिए थे। जिससे मार्ग संकरा हो गया था, लोगों को आवागमन में परेशानी हो रही है। साथ ही स्कूल की खिड़कियां भी नहीं खुल पा रहीं हैं। कुछ अतिक्रमणकारियों के नाम नोट किए गए और उन्हें एक सप्ताह में अपनी दुकानें हटाने की मोहलत दी गई। इस दौरान सब्जी दुकानदारों को सड़क के अंदर दुकानें लगाने की हिदायत दी गई।

दुकानदारों ने खुद हटाए अतिक्रमण

गौरतलब है कि तीन साल पहले भी तत्कालीन प्रभारी सीएमओ व तहसीलदार मनोज श्रीवास्तव ने अतिक्रमण विरोधी मुहिम चलाते हुए घंटाघर के पास संचालित इन सभी दुकानदारों को हटा लिया था। लेकिन कुछ माह बाद इन दुकानदारों द्वारा पुन: अतिक्रमण कर अपनी दुकानें जमा लीं। जिससे घंटाघर के पास आवागमन बाधित होने लगा। इस मौके पर सीएमओ बीडी कतरोलिया ने बताया कि नगरपालिका की लापरवाही से ही अतिक्रमण बढ़ा है। यदि पहले अतिक्रमण हटाया गया होता तो, इस तरह से अतिक्रमण न होता। हम पूरा प्रयास कर रहे हैं कि अतिक्रमण दोबारा न हो। अतिक्रमण होने पर अब कर्मचारियों पर भी कार्रवाई प्रस्तावित की जाएगी।

अब मंदिर का दूसरा भव्य गेट बनेगा
अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद अब बूंदाबहू मंदिर का एक नया भव्य गेट बनाया जाएगा। मंदिर ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट देवी सिंह राजपूत ने बताया कि मंदिर के बाजू से बने कुएं के बाजू से पहले मंदिर आने के लिए रास्ता था, जिस पर कब्जा होने से वहां गेट बंद हो गया। ट्रस्ट द्वारा कुएं के बाजू से एक भव्य गेट बनाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। लेकिन दुकानें लगने की वजह से काम नहीं हो पा रहा था। जिसकी शिकायत कलेक्टर से की गई थी। अब अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद यहां पर एक भव्य गेट बनेगा।

10 फीट की दिखने लगी सड़क
घंटाघर के पास अतिक्रमण हटने के बाद यहां पर पर्याप्त जगह नजर आने लगी है। जिससे यह सड़क भी अब चौड़ी दिखने लगी है। दुकानें हटाने के बाद यहां पर करीब 10 फीट जगह दिखने लगी है। जिससे अब यहां पर वाहनों को आने-जाने में भी परेशानी नहीं होगी।

तहसीलदार बोलीं-पहले से दिए थे निर्देश
Ãकलेक्टर के निर्देश पर घंटाघर के पास दूध, दही, पनीर व चाय, पान की दुकानें हटाई गई हैं। इन सभी को पहले से ही दुकानें हटाने के निर्देश दिए गए थे। इसके अलावा मागंज स्कूल के सामने भी दुकानदारों को दुकानें हटाने की हिदायत दी गई है।
-डॉ. बबीता राठौर, तहसीलदार

