1 लाख रुपए की राशि स्वीकृत:जिला मुख्यालय के हाट बाजार में नहीं है प्रसाधन की सुविधा

दमोहएक घंटा पहले
शहर के इस वार्ड में उमा मिस्त्री की तलैया में जिला मुख्यालय का हाट बाजार लगता है। जहां पर जिले भर के गल्ला व्यापारियों के अलावा सब्जी की दुकानें लगती हैं। रविवार को लगने वाले साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार के दिन शहर एवं आसपास के ग्रामीण अंचलों के लोग खरीददारी करने आते हैं, लेकिन यहां पर प्रसाधन की व्यवस्था न होने की वजह से महिलाओं एवं पुरूषों को काफी परेशानी होती है। जबकि प्रशाधन के लिए तीन साल पहले ही तत्कालीन वित्त मंत्री द्वारा वहां पर 1 लाख रुपए की राशि स्वीकृत की थी। इस वार्ड की दूसरी बड़ी समस्या घंटाघर से उमा मिस्त्री की तलैया तक सड़क के दोनों ओर किए जाने वाला अतिक्रमण है। इस सड़क के दोनों ओर फल एवं सब्जी के हाथ ठेला के अलावा सब्जी की दुकानें लगी हैं। जिससे 40 फीट चौड़ी सड़क महज 20 फीट ही बचती है। जिससे दिन में कई बार जाम के हालात बने रहते हैं। जबकि उमा मिस्त्री की तलैया पर पर्याप्त जगह है, लेकिन वहां पर नाममात्र की दुकानें ही लग रहीं हैं।

ये है वार्ड 17 में विकास कार्यों की स्थिति

वे काम जो हुए: पूरे वार्ड में पेवर ब्लॉक, प्रमुख चौराहों पर हाइमास्ट लाइट, डामरीकरण, कवर्ड नालियां, 128 पीएम आवास का लाभ, बजाजी लाइन, टोपी लाइन में में सड़कें। वे काम जो अधूरे हैं: पीएम आवास की अंतिम किश्त, बरंडा का सौंदर्यकरण वे काम जो नहीं हुए: घंटाघर से बड़े पुल तक नई स्ट्रीट लाइटें व नए पोल, उमा मिस्त्री की तलैया में प्रसाधन

समस्याएं...
1. अतिक्रमण 2. यातायात की समस्या

पर्याप्त काम हुए
Ã वार्ड में विकास के पर्याप्त काम हुए हैं। पेवर ब्लॉक, हाइमास्ट लाइट, डामरीकृत सड़कें, पर्याप्त पेयजल जैसे काम हुए है। पूरा वार्ड धूलमुक्त है। उमा मिस्त्री क तलैया में प्रसाधन नहीं बन पाया, जिसके लिए वहां जगह तय नहीं हो पा रही है। वहीं प्रशासन सब्जी व हाथठेला चालकों को तलैया में शिफ्ट कर दे तो यातायात व्यवस्था दुरूस्त हो जाएगी।
- विवेक अग्रवाल, पूर्व पार्षद प्रतिनिधि

