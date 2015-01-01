पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झूठी निकली अपहरण की कहानी:पुलिस के सामने बालिका के परिजन बाेले-पढ़ाई से बचने उसने झूठ बोला था

दमोहएक घंटा पहले
हिंडोरिया थाना क्षेत्र के बम्होरी गांव के पास स्कूल से बालिका को गाड़ी में अपहरण कर ले जाने के मामले में पुलिस ने देर रात जिला अस्पताल पहुंचकर पूछताछ की तो मामला झूठा निकला। शनिवार को बम्होरी स्कूल पढ़ने के लिए गए एक छात्रा ने अपने परिजनों को अपहरण होने और अपहरणकर्ताओं के चंगुल से छूटकर भागने की बात घर पहुंचकर बताई थी।

जिसकी सूचना देर रात पुलिस को मिली थी। बालिका को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। देर रात सीएसपी अभिषेक तिवारी महिला पुलिस के साथ जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे और बालिका सहित परिजनों से पूछताछ की गई। इसके बाद सारा मामला झूठा निकला।

अपनी बुआ के यहां नहीं रहना चाहती बालिका

पुलिस के अनुसार वरधारी निवासी किशन सिंह की 13 वर्षीय बेटी आशिका बांदकपुर स्टेशन बम्होरी में अपनी बुआ के यहां रहकर पढ़ाई करती है जिसने परिजनों को बताया था कि वह स्कूल पेपर देने गई थी जहां एक चार पहिया गाड़ी में बाबा के वेश में कुछ लोग उसे उठाकर ले गए थे और बांसा तारखेड़ा के पास गाड़ी रूकने पर वह भागकर अपने गांव पहुंची थी और परिजनों को अपहरण की बात बताई थी।

वहीं पूछताछ में पता चला कि शनिवार को कोई पेपर नहीं थी बालिका का मन पढ़ाई में नहीं लगता था और वह अपनी बुआ के यहां रहना नहीं चाहती थी इसलिए उसने यह कहानी सुनाई थी। सीएसपी तिवारी ने बताया कि लड़की अपनी बुआ के यहां रहती थी बुआ के यहां कोई संतान नहीं थी लेकिन लड़की का मन पढ़ाई में नहीं लगता है और वह स्कूल जाने की बोलकर बुआ के घर से निकलकर लिफ्ट लेते हुए अपने माता पिता के घर पहुंच गई थी और मनगंढ़त कहानी बताई थी। परिजनों और लड़की से पूछताछ की गई स्कूल टीचर से भी बात की सारी कहानी झूठी निकली।

