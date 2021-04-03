पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर का सच:अवैध बैनर, पोस्टरों से ढंका हुआ है सरकारी बस स्टैंड

दमोह
शहर के सरकारी बस स्टैंड पर रोजाना डेढ़ सौ से अधिक बसों का आना-जाना लगा रहता है, लेकिन यहां पर यात्रियों को किसी भी तरह की सुविधाएं नहीं मिल रहीं हैं। 40 साल पहले बनाए गए सरकारी बस स्टैंड का यात्री प्रतीक्षालय इन दिनों चारों ओर से अवैध रूप से बने बैनर पोस्टर से ढंक गया हे। जिसमें प्रतीक्षालय की छत पर ही कोचिंग क्लास एवं बस मालिकों के बैनर पोस्टर लगे हुए हैं। जिससे यात्रियों को बस प्रतीक्षालय नजर ही नहीं आता है।

दूसरी ओर प्रतीक्षालय में इन दिनों चारों ओर अतिक्रमण हो गया है। प्रतीक्षालय के बाहर किसी ने सैलून दुकान का टपरा रखकर दुकान चलाई जा रही है तो किसी ने बस संचालक ने अपना टपरा रख लिया है। वहीं कुछ कमरों में बस ऑपरेटरों का सालों से कब्जा है, जहां पर उनके द्वारा अपनी बसों का सामान रखा जाता है। वहीं दूसरी ओर यात्री प्रतीक्षालय में भी नगर पालिका द्वारा कोई सुविधाएं उपलब्ध नहीं कराई जा रहीं हैं। तीन साल पहले नगर पालिका द्वारा करीब 10 लाख की लागत से प्रतीक्षालय के ऊपर लगे टीन शेड की मरम्मत एवं रंग-रोगन कराया गया था, लेकिन अब इसकी हालत पहले जैसे ही हो गई है। यहां पर यात्रियों को बैठने के लिए कुर्सियां भी नहीं हैं। केवल चबूतरे बने हैं, जहां पर लोगों का सामान ही रखा रहता है। वहीं प्रतीक्षालय के अंदर ही स्थानीय दुकानदारों एवं अन्य लोगों द्वारा अपनी बाइकें रखी जाती हैं।

जिससे वहां पर यात्रियों को बैठने के लिए भी पर्याप्त जगह नहीं रहती है। वहीं दूसरी ओर यात्रियों को पेयजल के लिए भी कोई व्यवस्था नहीं हैं। यदि किसी को पानी पीना है तो होटल जाना पड़ता है या फिर पानी की बाॅटल खरीदनी पड़ती है। यही हालात प्राइवेट बस स्टैंड पर भी हैं। यहां पर भी करीब 150 से ज्यादा बसों की आवाजाही बनी रहती है, जिससे दिन भर यात्रियों की भीड़ रहती है, लेकिन यहां पर यात्रियों को ठंड, गर्मी एवं बारिश से बचने के लिए प्रतीक्षालय भी नहीं हैं। लोग आसपास की दुकानों का सहारा लेकर बसों का इंतजार करते हैं। कुछ लोग कंडम घोषित हो चुके रेन बसेरा के बरामदे में कुछ समय विश्राम करते हैं।

अव्यवस्थाएं ठीक करेंगे
Ãबस स्टैंड पर अवैध बैनर पोस्टर शीघ्र ही हटवाए जाएंगे। जो भी अव्यवस्थाएं हैं, उन्हें ठीक कराया जाएगा। भविष्य में निजी एजेंसी के माध्यम से बस स्टैंड बनाने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है।
-कपिल खरे, सीएमओ

