अवैध कब्जे का मामला:राजस्व भूमि पर अवैध कब्जा, 5 एकड़ पर चलाई जेसीबी

नोहटाएक घंटा पहले
राजस्व एवं वन विभाग की भूमि पर आम आदमियों का कब्जा बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। ऐसा ही एक मामला जबेरा ब्लॉक के बम्होरी माला ग्राम का सामने आया है। जहां राजस्व विभाग की भूमि जिसमें हरे भरे सागोन के पौधे लगे हुए थे, जिसे ग्राम के ही पूरन पिता फुल्ली अहिरवाल के द्वारा जेसीबी चलवा कर नष्ट करवाकर भूमि को खेती लायक बना लिया।

हालांकि अन्य किसानों ने मिलकर इस बात का विरोध भी किया, लेकिन उसने किसी की बात नहीं मानी। यहां तक कि अन्य किसानों की जमीन पर भी उसने कब्जा कर लिया है।

जब इस बात की सूचना अन्य किसान बलराम यादव, भगवानदास खरे एवं कल्याण ठाकुर द्वारा तहसीलदार को दी गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि मैं कल ही पटवारी को भेजकर इस मामले की जांच करवाता हूं। यदि उस पर कब्जा है तो वहां से कब्जा हटवाया जाएगा।

किसानों ने बताया कि उसने जेसीबी के माध्यम से अन्य किसानों के कुएं भी पुरवा दिए हैं। इधर किसान बुजुर्ग भगवानदास खरे के द्वारा अपनी लगानी जमीन पर पूरन पिता फुल्ली अहिरवाल के विरुद्ध अवैध कब्जा करने के विरोध में नोहटा थाने में शिकायत भी दर्ज कराई है।

