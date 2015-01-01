पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उच्च शिक्षा विभाग:सीटें बढ़ने से छात्रों की संख्या बढ़ी, अब भी खाली पड़ी सीटें

दमोह2 घंटे पहले
कॉलेजों में एक बार फिर चहल-पहल बढ़ गई है। उच्च शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा खाली सीटों पर प्रवेश के लिए विद्यार्थियों को मौका दिया है। जिसके तहत अब कॉलेज लेवल काउंसिलिंग की जा रही है। इसके लिए कॉलेजों द्वारा नियमानुसार मेरिट के आधार पर विद्यार्थियों को प्रवेश दे सकेंगे।

जो विद्यार्थी प्रवेश से वंचित रह गए थे वह अब दोबारा कॉलेज आकर अपने जरूरी दस्तावेज तैयार कर जमा करा रहे हैं। गौरतलब है कि प्रवेश प्रक्रिया में अनेक विद्यार्थी प्रवेश से वंचित रह गए थे। जिसके चलते पिछले दिनों कॉलेज में सीटें बढ़ाई गई हैं। जिससे इन सीटों पर विद्यार्थी प्रवेश ले रहे हैं।

शासकीय पीजी कॉलेज में बीए में कुल 1345 सीटें थीं। जिनमें से वर्तमान में 1250 सीटें भर चुकी हैं। 113 सीटें खाली हैं। इसी तरह बीसीए में 35 में से 7 सीटें भर चुकी हैं, शेष 28 सीटें खाली हं। बीकॉम में 260 सीटों में से 181 सीटें भर चुकी हैं, शेष 79 सीटें खाली हैं। बीकाम कंप्यूटर में कुल 69 सीटें हैं, जिनमें से 43 सीटें भर चुकी हैं, शेष 26 खाली हैं।

इसी तरह बीएएसी, बाटनी में कुल 35 सीटें में 17 सीटें भर चुकी हैं, शेष 18 खाली हैं। इसी तरह अन्य विषयों की सीटें भी खाली हैं। वहीं एमए में सभी विषयों की कुल 1066 सीटें में 720 सीटें भर चुकी हैं, शेष 996 सीटें शेष हैं। एमकाम में सभी 199 सीटें भर चुकी हैं। इसके अलावा एमएससी बाटनी, केमेस्ट्री, मेथ्स इन सभी विषयों को मिलकर कुल 500 सीटों में से 422 भर चुकी हैं, 78 खाली हैं।

इस साल बाहर जाने से परहेज कर रहे बच्चे: इस बार कॉलेजों में सीटें बढ़ने के कारण छात्रों की संख्या भी बढ़ गई है। जबकि बीते साल तक छात्र बाहर जाकर पढ़ाई करना पसंद करते थे। लेकिन इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से छात्र-छात्राएं अपने घर पर रहकर ही पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं। प्रवेश प्रभारी डॉ. अनिल जैन ने बताया कि बीते साल की अपेक्षा इस साल कॉलेजों में छात्रों की संख्या बढ़ी है। जिससे उच्च शिक्षा विभाग को सीटें भी बढ़ाना पड़ीं। अभी पांचवे चरण की सीएलसी चल रही है।

