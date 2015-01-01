पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूजा-अर्चना:कतकारियों ने मास्क पहनकर किया तुलसी पूजन व कृष्ण की उपासना

दमोह2 घंटे पहले
शहर के धरमपुरा वार्ड नंबर 39 चंदन तलैया मंदिर में कतकारियों ने तुलसी पूजन किया और भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की भक्ति में लीन होकर नाच गाकर कृष्ण उपासना की। इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण काल के चलते महिलाओं ने मास्क पहनकर पूजन किया।

इसके बाद पं. कुंजबिहारी अवस्थी के निवास पर पहुंचकर कार्तिक व्रत रखने वाली कतकारियों ने तुलसी पूजन किया और भगवान कृष्ण की भक्ति की। पंडितों ने बताया कि कार्तिक मास का यह कठिन व्रत कार्तिक कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी से शुरू होकर अगहन कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी को पूर्ण होता है।

इसमें व्रत रखने वाली कतकारियां एक माह तक एक प्रकार का अन्न ग्रहण कर व्रत रखती हैं। तुलसी पूजन कार्यक्रम में गीता अवस्थी, गंगा अवस्थी, मिथलेश मिश्रा, किरण दुबे, आशा, वर्षा , राखी, कुसुम, भावना, रानी, इंद्रा, जानकी, राधा, हरिबाई, नीलम, गीता, रश्मि, गायत्री, राधा, सविता, कविता, चंद्रकुमारी, सरला, आशा, दिव्या, रेखा, चंदा, राजकुमारी, काशीबाई, कुंता, साक्षी, लाजो, मधु, आद्या शामिल रहीं।

81 साल से हो रहा तुलसी पूजन

पं अवस्थी के यहां तुलसी पूजन का यह कार्यक्रम विगत 81 वर्षों से लगातार किया जा रहा है। हर साल कार्तिक माह में कतकारी महिलाएं पूजन करती हैं। इस दौरान भगवान विष्णु को प्रिय पुरू-सूत्र और माता लक्ष्मी को प्रिय श्रीसूत्र का पाठ वाचन पं. दिनेश पाठक, पं अनुराग दुबे, पं मुकेश पाठक, पं देवेंद्र दुबे, पं पुरसोत्तम शुक्ला, पं शुभम तिवारी, पं शिवदत्त तिवारी, पं अनुज दुबे ने किया।

