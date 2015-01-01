पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:विकास तो छोड़िए, इस गांव तक पहुंचने के लिए न रास्ता, न पीने का पानी और न सड़क

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
  • हटा विधानसभा के पटेरा जनपद के मगरा गांव के का विकास न होने से लोग परेशान

जनपद पंचायत पटेरा के ग्राम नया गांव का 500 की आबादी वाले मगरा गांव में विकास तो दूर की बात है यहां पहुंचने के लिए तक रास्ता नहीं बना है। पहले ग्रामीणों को 6 किमी पथरीले और ऊबड़-खाबड़ रास्ते पर चलना पड़ता है, उसके बाद वे मुख्य सड़क तक पहुंच पाते हैं।

गांव उपेक्षित होने का अंदाजा इस बात से भी लगा सकते हैं कि यहां पर केवल एक हैंडपंप और एक पीएम आवास बना है, प्राइमरी स्कूल है, मगर उसमें लोग बकरियां बांधते हैं। ग्रामीणों को प्यास बुझाने के लिए हैंडपंप खराब होने पर नाले के पानी पर निर्भर होना पड़ता है।

हैरानी की बात यह है कि ग्रामीण विधानसभा चुनाव में मतदान का बहिष्कार तक कर चुके हैं, मगर इसके बाद भी विधायक से लेकर अधिकारियों की नजरें इस गांव पर नहीं पड़ी हैं। दरअसल दमोह से पवई मार्ग पर कुंडलपुर के आगे कोटा से हरदुआ पहाड़ी से मगरा गांव जाने के लिए छह किमी चलना पड़ता है। यहां पर पक्का मार्ग नहीं है। 74 साल में गांव की सड़क नहीं बन पाई। बहुत पहले एक हैंडपंप खोदा गया था, उसमें भी पर्याप्त पानी नहीं है, ऐसे में ग्रामीणों के लिए नाले का पानी ही जीवनदायी बना है।

नल जल योजना तक नहीं दिखती, पानी के लिए नाले पर निर्भर

ग्रामीणों का अधिकांश समय पानी भरने में जाता है। पूरे जिले में नल-जल योजना लागू की जा रही है, लेकिन यहां पर न तो पाइप लाइन बिछी है और न ही कोई योजना अब तक बनी है। डेढ़ साल पहले यहां पर लाइट का कनेक्शन हुआ है, घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर, शौचालय निर्माण और राशन को लेकर यहां पर बड़े स्तर पर गड़बड़ी है। जब अधिकारी ही यहां पर निरीक्षण करने नहीं आते तो ग्रामीणों का दर्द कौन जान सकता है।

