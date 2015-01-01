पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीएल बैठक में दिए निर्देश:सड़कों का मेंटेनेंस जल्द से जल्द कराया जाए: कलेक्टर

दमोह2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में सोमवार को टीएल बैठक में कलेक्टर तरूण राठी ने दमोह सागर, दमोह जबलपुर मार्ग की जर्जर हालत को लेकर अधिकारियों को मेंटेनेंस का काम जल्द से जल्द कराने के निर्देश दिए उन्होंने बैठक में अधिकारियों को मेंटेनेंस के काम की स्थिति से अवगत कराने के लिए भी कहा।

विभागों की समीक्षा करते हुए कलेक्टर ने कहा कि जीरो पेडेंसी अभियान के तहत प्राप्त शिकायतों का निराकरण किया जाए। मेरा स्कूल अभियान के तहत जनवरी तक निर्माण कार्य हो जाए। स्कूलों में बाउंड्रीवॉल निर्माण के साथ ही खेल मैदान बनाए जाने हैं।

कलेक्टर ने अधिकारियों से कहा है कि लंबित समय सीमा पत्रों और अन्य स्तरों से प्राप्त पत्रों का त्वरित निराकरण किया जाए। उन्होंने पथरिया में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के लिए भूमि उपलब्ध कराने के संबंध में चर्चा करते हुए तहसीलदार पथरिया को त्वरित कार्यवाही करने तथा निर्माण एजेंसी को कार्य समय पर पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए।

राठी ने अधिकारियों से कहा भवन भूमि आदि संबंधी समस्या आने पर उन्हें अवगत कराएं। उन्होंने उद्यान विभाग की नर्सरियों में मेढ़ बंधान कूप निर्माण कार्य लिए जाने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कब्जे संबंधी शिकायतों पर चर्चा करते हुए दल गठित करने निर्देश दिए।

कहा कब्जे में त्वरित कार्यवाही की जाए। कलेक्टर ने पीएम स्ट्रीट योजना पर चर्चा करते हुए गति लाने कहा। बैठक में कलेक्टर ने दमोह- सागर, दमोह- हटा, दमोह-जबलपुर और अन्य सड़कों के संबंध में मेंटेनेंस संबंधी चर्चा करते हुए निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा इस कार्य में लापरवाही बरतने वालों के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

