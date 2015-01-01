पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:दस हजार रुपए मांगने पर मामा भांजे में झगड़ा, दोनों घायल

दमाेह2 घंटे पहले
देहात थाना क्षेत्र के इमलाई गांव में रुपयों के लेनदेन के विवाद पर मामा भांजे के बीच झगड़ा हो गया। जिसमें दोनों को चोटें आने पर जिला अस्पताल लाया गया।

जानकारी अनुसार पथरिया निवासी अमित पिता दयाराम पटेल जो दमोह में अपने जीजा के साथ एमपी ऑनलाइन का काम करता है उसने अपने मामा शालिगराम को छह माह पहले 10 हजार रुपए उधार दिए थे।

घायल ने बताया मामा से उधार दिए रुपए वापस मांगे तो वह गाली गलौच करने लगे जिसकी रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने जाते समय मामा ने कुल्हाड़ी तलवार से हमला कर दिया जिससे सिर में चोट आई वहीं वहीं मामा भी मारपीट में घायल हो गया।

काफी देर तक दोनों पक्षों में झगड़ा हुआ बाद में लोगों ने बीच बचाव कर मामला शांत कराया। इसके बाद घायलों को जिला अस्पताल लाया गया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है।

