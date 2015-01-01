पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विज्ञान का पर्चा:विधायक रामबाई बनीं छात्रा, 10वीं की परीक्षा दी

दमोह35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विधायक रामबाई इन दिनों छात्रा की भूमिका में नजर आ रही हैं
  • रामबाई ने विज्ञान का पर्चा हल किया

प्रदेश भर में तेज तर्रार नेता की छवि बना चुकी पथरिया की बसपा विधायक रामबाई इन दिनों छात्रा की भूमिका में नजर आ रही हैं, वे कक्षा 8 वीं तक पढ़ाई करने के बाद अब कक्षा 10 वीं की परीक्षा दे रही हैं। बुधवार को शहर के शासकीय जेपीबी स्कूल में राज्य ओपन परीक्षा के दौरान वे विज्ञान विषय का पेपर देने पहुंचीं। इसके बाद चार अन्य विषय की परीक्षा देंगी।

बुधवार की सुबह सवा 10 बजे भास्कर टीम ने स्कूल का जायजा लिया तो विधायक रामबाई कक्ष नंबर 22 में सबसे पीछे की टेबल रोल नंबर 6201200110002 पर बैठकर परीक्षा दे रहीं थीं। इस दौरान वह उत्तर पुस्तिका के पन्नों को पलटकर देख रहीं थीं। कुछ देर बाद वह पुन: प्रश्नपत्र को गौर से पढ़कर प्रश्न हल करतीं दिखीं।

कक्ष के अंदर तीन शिक्षकों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई थी। परीक्षा के दौरान विधायक का गनमैन भी कक्ष के दरवाजे पर पूरे समय खड़ा रहा। वहीं स्कूल के मुख्य गेट पर भी तीन-तीन पुलिस जवान तैनात थे।

गौरतलब है विधायक रामबाई कक्षा आठवीं उत्तीर्ण हैं। इसकी जानकारी उन्होंने विधानसभा चुनाव में अपने शपथ पत्र में भी दी थी। अब वह हाई एवं हायर सेकंडरी परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करना चाहती हैं, इसलिए राज्य ओपन बोर्ड से इस बार परीक्षा दे रहीं हैं।

बुधवार को कक्षा आठवीं में 2, दसवीं में 36 एवं विज्ञापन विषय में 43 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए। प्राचार्य रामकुमार खरे ने बताया कि राज्य ओपन बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं 14 से 29 दिसंबर तक चल रहीं हैं। जिसमें पथरिया विधायक रामबाई सिंह भी कक्षा दसवीं की परीक्षा दे रहीं हैं। आज उन्होंने विज्ञान विषय का पर्चा हल किया।

