पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गड़बड़ी:काम अटकाने के लिए 2 साल से जिला पंचायत बुला रहे मनरेगा और वित्त आयोग की फाइलें

दमोह4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्राम पंचायत और जनपद पंचायतों का अधिकार जिला मुख्यालय पर बैठे अधिकारियों ने छीना
  • कई डीपीआर ग्राम पंचायत में स्वीकृति होने के बाद भी संसोधन किए

जिले में मनरेगा और वित्त आयोग से ग्राम पंचायतों में आने वाली राशि से काम करने के लिए दो-दो तरह के नियमों का पालन किया गया है। 15 लाख रुपए तक के कामों को मंजूर करने का अधिकार ग्राम पंचायत और जनपद पंचायत को है, लेकिन जिले की 7 जनपद पंचायतों में से केवल पथरिया जनपद छोड़कर बाकी सभी जनपद पंचायतों की तकनीकी स्वीकृति (टीएस) और प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति (एएस) की मंजूरी के लिए फाइलें जिला मुख्यालय पर बुलाईं गईं हैं। जिला पंचायत में यह खेल पिछले 2 साल से चल रहा है।

मनरेगार और आरईएस के अधिकारियों ने ग्राम पंचायत और जनपद पंचायत के अधिकार छीनकर जिला मुख्यालय से इन फाइलों की एएस और टीएस की। जबकि जनपद में टीएस का अधिकार सहायक यंत्री का और एएस का अधिकार ग्राम पंचायत के पास था, लेकिन अधिकारियों ने इस आदेश को दरकिनार करते हुए मनमानी कर दी है।

दरअसल शासन की मंशानुरूप पंचायत स्तर पर लोगों के जरूरत और गांव के विकास कार्यों के लिए शासन द्वारा वित्त आयोग द्वारा पंचायतों को जनसंख्या के आधार पर राशि जारी की जाती है। ग्राम पंचायत मनरेगा और वित्त आयोग से मिलने वाली राशि विभागों में कन्वर्जेंस के माध्यम से मनरेगा श्रमिकों को रोजगार दिया जाता है।

इसके लिए डीपीआर ग्राम पंचायत बनाएगी और 15 लाख रुपए तक के कामों की स्वीकृति जनपद कार्यालय स्तर पर मंजूर कराई जा सकेगी। इसका आदेश तत्कालीन पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास विभाग के अपर आयुक्त सचिव राधेश्याम जुलानिया ने जारी किया था। आदेश में स्पष्ट उल्लेख किया था कि ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा किसी भी काम का डीपीआर बनाने पर और उसकी लागत 15 लाख रुपए से अधिक होने की दशा में ग्राम पंचायत के प्रस्ताव के बाद निर्माण कार्य की स्वीकृति जनपद स्तर पर होगी।

पथरिया जनपद सीईओ ने नियम समझा और फाइलें नहीं भेजीं, सभी कामों की एएस और टीएस स्वयं की

जिले में तेंदूखेड़ा, हटा, पटेरा, दमोह, बटियागढ़ और जबेरा जनपद में वर्ष 2018-19 और 1920 के ग्राम पंचायत और जनपद में आने वाले डीपीआर एएस और टीएस के लिए जिला मुख्यालय पर बुलाए गए और उन्हें मंजूरी यहां से दिलाई गई। छह जनपदों से इन कामों की फाइलें जिला मुख्यालय पर मनरेगा और आरईएस तक भेजी गईं। लेकिन पथरिया जनपद पंचायत ने ऐसा करने से मना कर दिया और अपने अधिकार का उपयोग करते हुए सभी कामों की एएस और टीएस स्वयं की।

सवाल यह है कि जब नियम सभी जनपद पंचायतों के लिए एकसा था तो बाकी छह जनपद पंचायतों में इस नियम का पालन क्यों नहीं किया गया। हैरानी की बात यह है कि जिला मुख्यालय पर डीपीआर मंजूर होने के बाद भी उनमें संशोधन किया गया। ऐसे में करीब 10 से ज्यादा मामले में मनरेगा में हैं, जो जांच के दायरे में हैं और उन्हें दबाया जा रहा है। इन मामलों की जानकारी भी संबंधित देने से बच रहे हैं। चर्चा यह भी है कि इन फाइलों की एएस और टीएस कराने में अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों ने मिलीभगत की है।

सरपंच और सचिवों ने जिला मुख्यालय पर आकर फाइल मंजूर कराने के लिए अधिकारियों के चक्कर लगाए। हाल ही में 15 वें वित्त आयोग के लिए कार्ययोजना बनाने के आदेश जारी हुए हैं, जिसको लेकर डीपीआर तैयार किए जा रहे हैं, अब अधिकारी फिर से डीपीआर ग्राम पंचायत और जनपद पंचायत से जिला मुख्यालय पर बुलाने की तैयारी में हैं। इस संबंध में जिला पंचायत सीईओ डॉ. गिरीश मिश्रा से संपर्क करने का प्रयास किया गया, लेकिन उन्होंने मोबाइल रिसीव नहीं किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें