अनोखी आस्था:यहां छह माह के लिए विराजमान होती हैं मां दुर्गा

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
  • बजरिया वार्ड नंबर 4 में हजारी की तलैया के पास दो नवरात्र पूर्ण करने के बाद होता है विसर्जन

शहर के बजरिया वार्ड नंबर 4 में हजारी की तलैया के पास एक परिवार में मां दुर्गा की अनूठी आस्था देखने को मिलती है। यहां पर परिवार चैत्र नवरात्र में मातारानी का दरबार जाते हैं और मूर्ति स्थापित करके शारदीय नवरात्र पूर्णिमा तक पूजा अर्चना करते हैं। इस तरह यह परिवार छह माह तक माता रानी की आराधना करके धूमधाम से परिवार के लोग विसर्जन करके विदाई देते हैं। ऐसा इस परिवार के सदस्य कई सालों से करते आ रहे हैं और यह उनकी परिवार की परंपरा बनी हुई है।

बजरिया वार्ड नंबर 4 हजारी तलैया के पास रहने वाले प्रकाश ठाकुर ने बताया कि यह उनके परिवार की लंबे समय से परंपरा चली आ रही है। बुजुर्गों की इस परंपरा को कई सालों से उनका परिवार इसे निभाता आ रहा है। पूरे छह माह तक परिवार के सदस्य माता रानी की सेवा करते हैं। सुबह और शाम आरती होती है और छह माह का समय पूरा होने के साथ गाजे-बाजे के साथ परिवार के लोग विसर्जन के लिए जाते हैं।

भक्त प्रकाश ठाकुर ने बताया कि आमतौर पर चैत्र नवरात्र में कलश रखने का रिवाज होता है और श्रद्धालु 9 दिन तक व्रत रखकर माता रानी की आराधना करते हैं और शारदीय नवरात्र में माता रानी की प्रतिमा विराजमान की जाती है और 9 दिन तक पूजन अर्चन होता है।

मगर उनके परिवार में चैत्र और शारदीय नवरात्र को एक ही माना जाता है। इसलिए दोनों नवरात्र को एक साथ ही मनाते हैं। चैत्र नवरात्र में प्रतिमा स्थापित करते हैं और शारदीय नवरात्र तक प्रतिमा विराजमान करती है। पूर्णिमा में प्रतिमा का विसर्जन किया जाता है।

इस बीच परिवार के सदस्य छह माह तक मां दुर्गा की आरती और पूजन अर्चन करते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि शनिवार को धूमधाम से मातारानी का विसर्जन किया जाएगा। दरअसल हिंदू धर्म में नवरात्रि का विशेष महत्व है। जहां चैत्र नवरात्र से हिंदू वर्ष की शुरुआत होती है, वहीं शारदीय नवरात्रि अधर्म पर धर्म और असत्य पर सत्य की विजय का प्रतीक माना जाता है।

