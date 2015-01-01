पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:मृत व्यक्ति को नपा ने बना दिया मजदूर, संशोधन को भटक रही विधवा

दमोह2 घंटे पहले
  • मृतक का मजदूर कार्ड बनने से संबल योजना का नहीं मिल रहा लाभ
  • दस्तावेज मांगे तो हकीकत सामने आ गई

नगरपालिका की ओर से एक व्यक्ति का संबल योजना का कार्ड बना होने के साथ-साथ उसका मजदूरी का कार्ड भी बना दिया, जब व्यक्ति की मौत हुई तो उसके परिवार को अब न संबल योजना का लाभ मिल पा रहा है और न ही मजदूरी का। ऐसे में परिवार के साथ संकट खड़ा हो गया है। हैरानी की बात यह है कि संबल योजना का कार्ड तो हितग्राही ने बनवाया था, मगर मजदूरी कार्ड कैसे बना, इसका जवाब किसी के पास नहीं है।

अब मामला सामने आने के बाद नगरपालिका के अधिकारी पीड़ित परिवार को भोपाल जाकर कार्ड में संशोधन कराने के लिए कह रहे हैं। जबकि गड़बड़ी नगरपालिका के अधिकारियों की ओर से की गई है। बता दें कि तीन गुल्ली के कृष्णा वार्ड निवासी देवेंद्र अहिरवार की 29 सितंबर 2018 को बीमारी के चलते मृत्यु हो गई थी।

जबकि उसका संबल योजना का कार्ड 9 मई 2018 में बनाया गया था। मृत्यु होने पर परिवार के लोगों ने नगरपालिका में संबल योजना के तहत जन कल्याण अनुग्रह सहायता परिवार योजना का लाभ लेने के लिए आवेदन किया। इस योजना से परिवार को दो लाख रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता मिलनी थी, मगर परिवार के लोग दो साल से नगरपालिका के चक्कर लगा रहे थे। बार-बार नगरपालिका की ओर से राशि न आने की बात कही जा रही थी।

नवंबर में बना मजदूरी कार्ड, मृत्यु हुई सितंबर में

गुरुवार को परिवार के लोग फिर से नगरपालिका पहुंचे और स्थिति के बारे में जानकारी ली तो बताया गया कि देवेंद्र के नाम से मजदूरी कार्ड भी बना है। मजदूरी कार्ड में नवंबर 2018 तक मजदूरी करना दर्शाया गया है। जबकि देवेंद्र की मृत्यु सितंबर 2018 में हो गई थी।

रिकार्ड में दो माह तक देवेंद्र की मौत के बाद भी मजदूरी करना बताया जा रहा है। देवेंद्र की पत्नी नेहा अहिरवार ने बताया कि जब अधिकारियों ने उन्हें यह जानकारी दी तो उन्होंने बताया कि उनके पति ने मजदूरी कार्ड कभी नहीं बनवाया। न ही नगरपालिका में मजदूरी कार्ड के लिए कोई आवेदन किया गया है। दस्तावेज भी कोई अधिकारी नहीं दिखा रहा है।

बसपा नेता जोगेंद्र चौधरी ने बताया कि कोई भी अधिकारी महिला को सही जवाब नहीं दे रहा है। जबकि महिला की आर्थिक स्थिति खराब है। महिला का कहना है कि गलती अधिकारियों ने की है, फिर भी वे उन्हें भोपाल जाने के लिए कह रहे हैं।

इस तरह नगरपालिका दमोह की लापरवाही से एक पीड़ित परिवार शासन की योजनाओं का लाभ लेने से वंचित हो गया है। इस मामले में सीएमओ बीडी कतरोलिया का कहना है कि वे भोपाल कुछ काम से आए हैं, दमोह पहुंचकर मामले की जानकारी जुटाएंगे, फिर कोई जवाब दे पाएंगे।

