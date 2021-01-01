पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:तीसरे दिन भी गिरा रात का पारा, 5.2 डिग्री पर

दमोह
तीन दिन से शीत लहर चल रही है। कड़ाके की ठंड से लोग कांप रहे हैं। तीसरे दिन रात का पारा फिर नीचे गिर गया। शुक्रवार को दिन का तापमान 22.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया एवं रात का तापमान 5.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

जबकि गुरुवार को दिन का तापमान 21.0 डिग्री एवं रात का तापमान 6.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। 24 घंटे में रात के तापमान में 1.0 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई तो दिन के तापमान में 1.8 डिग्री की बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है। सुबह से 8 बजे तक घना कोहरा छाया रहा। सुबह 6 बजे इतना घना कोहरा था कि 500 मीटर दूर खड़ा वाहन आदि भी नजर नहीं आ रहा था। 8 बजे के सूरज निकलते ही कोहरे की धुंध कम होना शुरू हुई। दोपहर में धूप खिलने से दिन का पारा भी बढ़ गया। शाम होते ही फिर शीतलहर कंपाने लगी।

दो दिन छाया रहेगा कोहरा
कृषि मौसम वैज्ञानिक राजेश खवसे ने बताया आईएमडी भोपाल द्वारा जारी मौसम पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार दमोह जिला में 30 से 31 जनवरी के बीच शीतलहर साथ मध्यम से घना कोहरा छाए रहने की संभावना है। अधिकतम तापमान 21-24 डिग्री सेंटीग्रेड एवं न्यूनतम तापमान 6-8 डिग्री सेंटीग्रेड की संभावना है। कृषि मौसम वैज्ञानिक ने किसानों को सलाह देते हुए कहा है कि कद्दू वर्गीय सब्जियों जैसे तरबूज एवं खरबूज इत्यादि के छोटे छोटे पॉलीथिन में पौधे तैयार करें। पत्तेदार सब्जियों की बुआई की जा सकती है।

